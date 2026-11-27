DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

DEAG: Solid business performance in the first nine months of 2026 – Revenue remains at a sustained high level

27.11.2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST

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DEAG: Solid business performance in the first nine months of 2026 – Revenue remains at a sustained high level

Revenue of EUR 336.8 million, EBITDA of EUR 13.8 million

Continued execution of the buy-and-build strategy and further reduction of minority interests

Strong event pipeline for Q4 2026 and 2027 Markus Breitenecker appointed Chairman of DEAG's Executive Board as of November 2026 Berlin, 27 November 2026 – Following business development in line with expectations during the first nine months of 2026, DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG ("DEAG") remains on track to meet its full-year guidance. Revenue amounted to EUR 336.8 million as of the end of September 2026 (prior year: EUR 322.8 million), while EBITDA reached EUR 13.8 million (prior year: EUR 18.8 million). In the third quarter, revenue totalled EUR 179.4 million, compared with EUR 167.4 million in the prior-year period. EBITDA amounted to EUR 7.3 million in Q3 2026 (prior year: EUR 12.2 million). In addition to expenses incurred for the ongoing development of various event formats and their long-term establishment in the market and among audiences, which were recognised directly in profit or loss during the reporting period, DEAG also continued to invest in the further digitalisation and automation of its business processes, particularly in the ticketing segment. As of the end of September 2026, the number of tickets sold amounted to 9.6 million. The majority of these tickets were sold via DEAG's own ticketing platforms myticket, myticket, co and gigantic. DEAG continued to execute its buy-and-build strategy while further reducing minority interests in several of its most successful group companies. During the first nine months of 2026, DEAG acquired all remaining minority interests in touring promoter Wizard Live, one of the most successful promoters within the Group's portfolio. DEAG further strengthened its position in the festival segment through the acquisition of a majority stake in Juicy Beats in Dortmund and further increased its stake in the EDM festival Airbeat One from 55% to 75%. In addition, DEAG acquired a majority interest in conneccted: Events & Live Marketing GmbH. DEAG further advanced its M&A strategy after the end of the reporting period. In October, the Company acquired the remaining shares in handwerker promotion e. gmbh. DEAG has held a stake in the company since 2013 and most recently owned 74.9% of its shares. Over the years, DEAG has realised substantial synergies in both live entertainment and ticketing. Furthermore, DEAG increased its stakes in the UK group companies MyTicket Services Ltd. and KMJ Entertainment Ltd. by 10%. As a result, DEAG holds options to acquire all remaining shares in both companies. Between January and September, DEAG once again successfully organized and promoted thousands of concerts, tours and live events, attracting and entertaining several million visitors. These included concerts and tours by Böhse Onkelz, Judas Priest, Zucchero and Lenny Kravitz, as well as shows such as Cavalluna, Disney on Ice and Monster Jam. Within the Spoken Word & Literary Events activities, the“An Evening with...” format once again proved highly successful, featuring, among others, Isabel Allende, Gillian Anderson and Jenson Button. In addition, several hundred thousand visitors attended DEAG's numerous festivals across the EDM, Rock/Pop, and Classics & Jazz genres. The event pipeline for the current fourth quarter and for 2027 is strong. In the final quarter of 2026, highlights include performances by Papa Roach, UB40, Macy Gray and Joss Stone, as well as the popular Christmas Garden event format. Looking ahead to 2027, numerous high-profile concerts, tours and festivals are already scheduled, featuring artists such as Sam Fender, N-Dubz, Foo Fighters, Pet Shop Boys and Till Lindemann. The programme will be further complemented by DEAG's extensive portfolio of festivals and open-air events, including NATURE ONE and Airbeat One featuring David Guetta. In addition, the spoken-word format“An Evening with...” will continue its successful run, with guests including Sir Trevor McDonald,“Bear” Grylls, Billie Jean King and John McEnroe. Due to the typical dynamics of the live entertainment business and DEAG's specific event calendar, revenue in 2026 will temporarily be slightly below the prior-year level. Following the solid performance in the first nine months, DEAG expects Group revenue for the full year to exceed EUR 400 million by a significant margin, thereby maintaining a high level of revenue. Full-year ticket sales are expected to remain at a similarly high level to the previous year. DEAG's objective is to sustainably increase its EBITDA margin over the medium term while continuing to invest selectively in the further development of its platforms, formats and portfolio companies. For 2027 and subsequent years, DEAG aims to continue its growth trajectory. Since November 2026, DEAG's Executive Board has been under new leadership. Former Group CEO Detlef Kornett stepped down from DEAG's Executive Board after 13 years in accordance with the terms of his contract. He is succeeded by Markus Breitenecker (see Corporate News dated 29 September 2026), who leads DEAG together with CFO David Reinecke and CTTO Moritz Schwenkow. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board thank Mr. Kornett for his many years of dedicated service and wish him all the best for the future. Markus Breitenecker, Group CEO of DEAG:“DEAG is on track for a solid full-year performance in 2026 and has good prospects. In an increasingly digital world, live experiences remain particularly important to many people and continue to grow in relevance. Through our strong organic performance and the consistent implementation of our buy-and-build strategy, we are continuously expanding our market position. Detlef Kornett has played a pivotal role in shaping this process in recent years, and I would like to thank him sincerely for his contribution. With an experienced team and strong partners within the Group, we will continue to build on DEAG's success with determination.” The Group's Q3/9M 2026 Quarterly Financial Statement is available on DEAG's corporate website at under“Investor Relations/Financial Reports”. About DEAG DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG (“DEAG”), founded in Berlin in 1978, is a leading provider of Live Entertainment, Ticketing, and Entertainment Services in Europe. With Group companies at 25 locations, DEAG is present in its core markets of Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Switzerland, Denmark, Spain, and Italy. As a Live Entertainment service provider with an integrated business model and a strong international partner network, DEAG has extensive expertise in the conception, organisation, promotion, and production of live events of all genres and sizes. The Live Entertainment segment includes the core business areas of Music – covering Rock/Pop, including Urban and Electronic Dance Music, Classics & Jazz – and Non-Music, such as the Spoken Word & Literary Events and Family Entertainment. Every year, DEAG organises over 6,000 live events and sells more than 10 million tickets (FY 2025: > 12 million), a steadily growing share of which are sold via the DEAG Group's ticketing platforms: myticket, myticket, and gigantic. Live Entertainment for all generations and target audiences, the development of international markets, and the strengthening of the ticketing area are central building blocks of DEAG's ongoing development. Investor & Public Relations Axel Mühlhaus, edicto GmbH

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42

60322 Frankfurt am Main

Phone: +49 69 905505-52

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