MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high-severity security advisory for WhatsApp users, warning that multiple vulnerabilities in outdated versions of the messaging platform could expose users to cyberattacks and compromise sensitive information.

The cybersecurity agency, which functions under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said the flaws affect WhatsApp across Android, iOS and desktop platforms.

According to CERT-In, the vulnerabilities could allow remote attackers to bypass security restrictions, execute arbitrary code on targeted devices, or gain access to sensitive user data.

The advisory said the security weaknesses arise from improper input validation, memory management issues and flaws in the way WhatsApp handles media files, encrypted messaging sessions and linked companion devices.

Cybersecurity researchers have cautioned that attackers may exploit these vulnerabilities by sending specially crafted media files or malicious links to users. Successful exploitation could result in application crashes, unauthorised access to private chats and files, or even compromise of affected devices.

CERT-In said the vulnerabilities impact users running older versions of WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business across Android and iOS, as well as desktop versions for Windows and Mac.

The affected software includes WhatsApp for Android versions prior to 2.26.35.74 and 2.26.17.4, WhatsApp Business for Android versions before 2.26.23.70 and 2.26.17.4, WhatsApp for iOS versions before 2.26.24.72 and 2.26.15.72, WhatsApp Business for iOS versions earlier than 2.26.23.72, WhatsApp for Mac versions before 2.26.23.72, and WhatsApp for Windows versions prior to 2.3000.1032164386.258709.

The agency has urged users to install the latest security patches released by Meta without delay instead of relying solely on automatic updates.

Android and iPhone users have been advised to update the application through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store respectively, while Windows and Mac users should upgrade their desktop clients through the Microsoft Store, Mac App Store or the official WhatsApp website.