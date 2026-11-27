MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Panna, Nov 27 (IANS) A tigress died in the Manki beat of Madhya Pradesh's Panna district after getting trapped in a clutch wire noose, the police said.

The police and forest department have taken five suspects into custody in connection with the incident.

On Friday, after the suspects were detained for questioning, villagers surrounded the forest department team. They held the forest officials hostage for several hours and deflated the tyres of government vehicles.

Due to the protest, the team was unable to remove the tigress's body from the site.

According to District Forest Officer Krishna Maravi, Panna north forest circle, the tigress was around three-years-old.

Red marks were found on her neck, and a broken clutch wire was stuck in it. This has raised suspicions of hunting using a noose.

The forest department team discovered the tigress's carcass on Thursday in the forest of Manki beat.

The noose appeared to be several days old. As a result, the tigress was unable to hunt and is believed to have died of starvation.

The forest department is treating the case as one of poaching and has launched an investigation.

Dog squad teams from Satna and Panna police collected clues from about 500 metres away from the incident site, reaching a hut. Based on these leads, the forest department took Rammu Adivasi, Dildar Adivasi and three other suspects into custody for questioning.

Following the action, villagers blocked the path. They demanded the release of those detained and prevented the forest officials from taking away the tigress's body.

The forest officials immediately informed the police.

On receiving information, a police force arrived and pacified the villagers.

The team then took the carcass to Smriti Van, where doctors began the post-mortem process.

The incident is being viewed as seriously from the perspective of wildlife conservation.

With suspicions of snare hunting, the investigation has been intensified.

The exact cause of the tigress's death will become clear after the post-mortem report is received.

The forest department will continue further action in the case.