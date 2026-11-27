MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation has successfully secured the return of "Red Notice" subject Vikas Agrawal from the United Arab Emirates.

The fugitive, wanted by Chhattisgarh Police in a major corruption case, landed in Mumbai on Friday after being handed over by UAE authorities.

Agrawal was the central financial coordinator-widely known as the 'Moneyman'-of an organised syndicate that allegedly manipulated the state's liquor distribution system between 2019 and 2022. The irregularities caused a wrongful loss of more than Rs 1,280 crore to the Chhattisgarh exchequer.

Investigators say he played a key role in collecting and distributing commissions from distilleries to public officials and other beneficiaries. He also helped channel the proceeds of crime through various companies and financial arrangements to conceal their origin and ownership.

A chargesheet against him was filed in a competent court in November 2024. Agrawal had been absconding since then.

Acting on a request from Chhattisgarh Police, the National Central Bureau in New Delhi (which functions under the CBI) got a 'Red Notice' issued against him through INTERPOL channels. UAE authorities later geo-located and arrested him. After completing the required legal formalities, they agreed to his deportation. An escort team of Chhattisgarh Police travelled to Dubai, took custody of Agrawal at Dubai International Airport, and brought him to Mumbai Airport on November 27.

The operation was coordinated by the CBI with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Chhattisgarh Police. As India's National Central Bureau for INTERPOL, the CBI works with state police forces through the BHARATPOL platform to facilitate international police cooperation.

Since 2019, more than 300 wanted criminals have been brought back to India through INTERPOL channels. Of these, 78 fugitives have been returned in 2026 alone.

Officials described the successful deportation as another example of effective international law-enforcement collaboration that ensures absconding accused face trial in Indian courts.