MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 27 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Karnataka Police, has successfully secured the deportation of wanted fugitive Rajesh Keshava Acharya from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India on Friday.

Acharya was wanted in connection with a murder case registered by Karnataka Police. According to the CBI, the incident occurred in July 2002, when Acharya, allegedly acting in conspiracy with other accused persons, murdered Manohar Shetty. He subsequently fled India in 2019 to evade legal proceedings.

A chargesheet in the murder case has already been filed before the competent court against all the accused persons, including Acharya.

At the request of Karnataka Police, the National Central Bureau (NCB), New Delhi, facilitated the publication of an INTERPOL Red Notice against Acharya through international police cooperation channels. The Red Notice was issued to help law enforcement agencies across member countries locate and provisionally arrest the wanted fugitive.

Following the circulation of the Red Notice, Acharya was traced and arrested by UAE authorities. After completing the necessary legal formalities and procedures, the UAE authorities deported him to India on November 27.

He arrived in Mumbai on Friday, where Karnataka Police took him into custody. He will now be handed over to the investigating authorities in Karnataka for further legal proceedings in connection with the murder case.

The CBI, which functions as India's National Central Bureau for INTERPOL, coordinates with law enforcement agencies across the country through BHARATPOL to facilitate international police cooperation and the return of wanted criminals who flee abroad.

According to the CBI, more than 300 wanted criminals have been successfully brought back to India through INTERPOL channels since 2019. Of these, 77 fugitives have been brought back to the country so far in 2026, reflecting the ongoing efforts to track down and bring back accused persons who evade investigation by fleeing overseas.

It can be recalled that fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari was extradited and brought back to India from Senegal in February 2020 after being rearrested in South Africa, following his escape after jumping bail in Senegal.

A team comprising senior Karnataka Police officials brought him to India via Paris, and he landed in Bengaluru in the early hours of February 24, 2020.

Pujari, who had been absconding for more than 15 years and operated under aliases, including Anthony Fernandes, was initially arrested in Senegal in January 2019. However, he jumped bail and fled to South Africa, where he was subsequently rearrested before being extradited to India.