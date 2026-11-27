MENAFN - IANS) Jhansi, Nov 27 (IANS) The Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra, led by the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, re-entered Uttar Pradesh on Friday after passing through Orchha in Madhya Pradesh on its 34th day.

The yatra, which began from the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on October 20 aiming to highlight the core values of Sanatan Dharma, protect the dignity of devotees and seek transparency in the management of donations at religious places.

After offering prayers at the Shri Ram Raja Sarkar Temple in Orchha on Friday morning, Digvijaya Singh and other participants resumed the foot march through several villages before entering Jhansi district.

The yatra reached the Babina Assembly constituency, where former Samajwadi Party MP Chandrapal Singh Yadav welcomed the participants.

Addressing the gathering during the march, Digvijaya Singh said, "The objective of the Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra is to protect the basic spirit of Sanatan Dharma, the sanctity of religious faith and the dignity of devotees."

The former Chief Minister added that the management of offerings and donations at religious places should be transparent.

Creating public awareness about issues such as alleged vote theft and donation irregularities was also among the objectives of the march.

The yatra had earlier entered Uttar Pradesh through Lalitpur but returned to Madhya Pradesh after reaching Orchha in Niwari district.

With its re-entry on Friday, the march will now cover the remaining distance to Ayodhya entirely within Uttar Pradesh. It is scheduled to culminate at the Shri Ram Lalla Temple.

Several senior Congress leaders joined Digvijaya Singh during Friday's march, including former Madhya Pradesh Congress President Arun Yadav, former Leader of Opposition Govind Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Singh, former Ministers Kamleshwar Patel and P.C. Sharma, and MLAs Phundelal Marko, Devendra Patel and Nitendra Singh Rathore.

Religious leader Ravishankar Maharaj, popularly known as Pujya Rawatpura Sarkar, had extended his blessings to the yatra in Orchha and participated in the programme.

The yatra also seeks to promote truth, non-violence, compassion, love and social harmony as the fundamental values of Sanatan Dharma.