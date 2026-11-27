MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, Nov 27 (IANS) The navy of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Friday that a "violating" oil tanker attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz via an "unauthorised" route exploded and caught fire after hitting naval mines north of Oman's Al Ghanam Island.

The vessel had been trying to pass through the waterway "stealthily" along with another oil tanker, the navy said in a statement on the IRGC's official news outlet Sepah News.

Following the blast, the second tanker changed course and turned back, it added.

The navy said the number of "violating" tankers attempting to use the strait's "unauthorised" route has dropped sharply in recent days, "which is indicative of its forces' power and absolute sovereignty over the waterway's eastern and western parts."

Earlier, IRGC said that its air defence systems had forced a US F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft to change course and move away from Iran's southern airspace earlier in the day, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The fighter jet had approached Iranian airspace southeast of Hengam Island while escorting and providing air cover for vessels that the IRGC described as "violating" maritime regulations, according to a statement published on the IRGC's official news outlet, Sepah News.

The aircraft changed course with a "harsh manoeuvre" and moved away from Iranian airspace after the IRGC's aerospace force fired warning shots, the statement said, describing the air defence systems as "modern and advanced."

The IRGC warned that any attempt to circumvent regulations governing maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz was "unacceptable," adding that continued violations could result in heavier losses for those involved and the military forces supporting them, Xinhua news agency reported.

It also warned US military commanders that Iranian airspace was a red line for the country's armed forces, saying any further attempts by US fighter jets to violate the country's airspace would be met with a "decisive" air defence response.

–IANS

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