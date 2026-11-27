MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 27 (IANS) Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, on Friday urged the Central government to approve detailed project reports (DPRs) worth Rs 25,096 crore for development of power sector in the state.

He sought Centre's support to further strengthen the state's power generation, transmission, and distribution systems, in line with the growing electricity requirements in Telangana.

The Deputy Chief Minister participated in a conference of State Energy Ministers chaired by the Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal in New Delhi on Friday.

He said that on May 27, the Telangana government submitted DPRs worth Rs 25,096 crore to the Power Finance Corporation under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

These proposals cover the installation of smart meters, reduction of distribution losses, and modernisation of power distribution systems.

He noted that, under this scheme, Telangana has received only Rs 72 crore in budgetary support so far.

He highlighted that the billing efficiency of the state's power distribution companies has been improving over the last three years.

He requested that the pending DPRs be approved within 60 days and that the deadline for the completion of these projects be extended until March 31, 2028.

According to an official statement here, the Deputy Chief Minister brought several critical issues concerning Telangana's power sector to the attention of Union Minister Manohar Lal.

The state government is working with sincerity on initiatives such as the installation of smart meters for electricity consumers, reduction of power distribution losses, solarisation of agricultural feeders, settlement of outstanding government electricity dues, and enhancement of energy storage capacity.

It was noted that the Central government needs to take certain key decisions to help achieve these objectives.

The Deputy Chief Minister welcomed the Union Cabinet's decision to provide Viability Gap Funding (VGF) of Rs 14,500 crore to support an energy storage capacity of 92 gigawatt-hours (GWh).

However, it was brought to the Union Minister's attention that, under current guidelines, pumped storage projects undertaken by state government power generation companies and public sector undertakings are unlikely to receive this financial assistance.

A request was made to provide VGF of Rs 1 crore per megawatt for pumped storage projects taken up by state-owned public sector undertakings.

A plea was made to expedite the approval process by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) for the Kalluru Pumped Storage Project, which is to be developed by TGGENCO.

It was also requested that the Central government provide financial support for the 2,000 MWh battery energy storage projects for which the Telangana government has currently invited tenders.

Appreciation was expressed for Union Minister Manohar Lal's positive response to Telangana's request for financial assistance for state-led pumped storage projects.