New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Mauritius hopes to reach a mutually acceptable agreement with the United Kingdom and the United States over the Chagos Archipelago by December, failing which it may explore alternative options, Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful said on Friday. In an interview with ANI on the sidelines of the 25th Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers meeting in the national capital, Ramful said Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam had discussed the issue with his British counterpart on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda earlier this month.

“There was a request from the British Prime Minister that we try to come up with a shared plan that would be in the interest of Mauritius, UK and the US. So there is a deadline till December. We'll see. We hope that we come up with a shared plan. Otherwise, we will have to decide on another course of action,” Ramful told ANI. The Mauritius Foreign Minister also said he had briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about the latest developments concerning the Chagos Archipelago. His remarks come amid diplomatic efforts to resolve the impasse over the implementation of the May 2025 agreement between Mauritius and the UK, under which Britain agreed to recognise Mauritian sovereignty over the entire Chagos Archipelago, including Diego Garcia, while retaining rights to operate the strategically important UK-US military base on the island.

The agreement has yet to enter into force, as it requires ratification by the UK. The ratification process has faced delays amid differences involving the US over arrangements concerning the Diego Garcia military base. Ramgoolam recently discussed the issue with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham during the Commonwealth summit. According to the Mauritian Prime Minister's Office Cabinet Highlights, both leaders agreed to work towards a shared roadmap before the end of December 2026, keeping the interests of Mauritius, the UK and the US in view.

Mauritius has maintained that its sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago, including Diego Garcia, is non-negotiable, while continuing to pursue a diplomatic resolution. India has consistently supported Mauritius's legitimate claim over the Chagos Archipelago, reiterating its position on decolonisation, sovereignty and territorial integrity. In a statement issued last year, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "India has consistently supported Mauritius's legitimate claim over the Chagos Archipelago in keeping with its principled position on decolonisation, respect for sovereignty, and the territorial integrity of nations. As a steadfast and longstanding partner of Mauritius, India remains committed to working closely with Mauritius and other like-minded countries to strengthen maritime security and regional stability and ensure peace and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region."

The longstanding dispute saw a significant development in December 2024, when the governments of Mauritius and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement announcing an agreement to resolve the issue over the Chagos Archipelago, including the atoll of Diego Garcia. Under the agreement, the UK announced that it would give up sovereignty over the Chagos Islands in favour of Mauritius while retaining the use of the British-US military base on Diego Garcia. The UK said the operation of Diego Garcia, a strategic military base jointly operated with the United States, was protected by the agreement, which also allowed Mauritius to resettle the rest of the islands after its population was displaced. "The treaty will address wrongs of the past and demonstrate the commitment of both parties to support the welfare of Chagossians. Mauritius will now be free to implement a programme of resettlement on the islands of the Chagos Archipelago, other than Diego Garcia, and the UK will capitalise a new trust fund, as well as separately provide other support, for the benefit of Chagossians," the joint statement by the UK and Mauritius stated. The UK had controlled the region since 1814 and detached the Chagos Islands from Mauritius in 1965 to create the British Indian Ocean Territory. In the early 1970s, the UK evicted almost 2,000 residents from Mauritius and Seychelles to make way for an airbase on the largest island, Diego Garcia, which it had leased to the US in 1966. (ANI)