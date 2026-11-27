New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday backed the proposed 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats, saying it would provide relief to southern states that had earlier feared losing their share of parliamentary representation due to population-based delimitation. Addressing the press, Naidu said he had come to support what he described as a historic initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. He congratulated the Prime Minister on taking forward women's reservation, which he said had remained pending for nearly three decades. "Today, all the way I came here to support a historical initiative taken by the Honourable Prime Minister, which is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. In this, if you see, I want to really congratulate him—women's reservation, long pending for three decades. I am a direct witness to this; I will explain that. That is coming to shape now, some hope in the country," Naidu said.

Welcoming the Centre's initiative to increase the existing number of seats by 50 per cent for every state, Naidu said the move by the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would provide relief to southern states. "So, the Central Government has initiated—NDA government headed by the Honourable Prime Minister—a 50 per cent enhancement of seats, existing seats for every state. That will give so much relief for all of us," he said.

On the proposed increase in parliamentary seats, he said southern states had been concerned that delimitation based on population figures could put them at a disadvantage, despite their early efforts to control population growth through family planning. "Till yesterday, we were all afraid: South India, if you go by the 1971 census or 2011 census or 2026 census, then South India will have a bigger problem because in the initial stage, we had taken the initiative for family planning. At the time, everybody, including me—I am a witness now—three decades, two and a half decades back, I used to promote family planning in a big way," he said.

Recalling his approach to population control, Naidu said he had been advised that female literacy and poverty eradication were necessary to control population growth. However, he maintained that these issues needed to be addressed simultaneously rather than sequentially. "Everybody asked me: 'You want to address family planning? First of all, female literacy, and also poverty eradication—then only you can control population.' Then I told them at the time, it will take so much time for all these three to achieve. Simultaneously you have to address that; that is the campaign mode I have taken up," he said.

Citing a fertility rate of 1.6 against the replacement level of 2.1, Naidu said southern states were facing a similar situation. He said he had now called for population management, incentives for bigger families and encouraging people to have more children. Meanwhile, the political attention is focused on the government's move to revive its delimitation-linked constitutional amendment and legislative package, after an earlier attempt fell short of the required two-thirds majority in April 2026. Under the proposed framework, the Lok Sabha's maximum strength would likely expand from 543 to up to 850 seats, paving the way to implement the 33% women's quota under the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. On November 27, the Union Cabinet cleared a revised delimitation plan envisaging a 50% seat increase across states while keeping current inter-state representation ratios frozen until 2051. (ANI)