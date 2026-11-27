Valencia [Spain], November 27 (ANI): Spanish motorcycle racing legend Marc Marquez has announced his shock retirement from MotoGP, just days after securing his eighth premier-class world championship title, bringing an end to one of the most illustrious careers in the sport.

According to ESPN, the 33-year-old Ducati rider made the surprise announcement during the first practice session of the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix on Friday, revealing that this weekend's race would be his last in MotoGP. In an emotional moment broadcast live from the Ducati garage, Marquez used a series of cue cards to communicate his decision, in a style reminiscent of the famous 'Love Actually' scene. The cards carried the message:“We'll talk later, but first … Thank you to everyone who's been part of this journey … I hope you've enjoyed it as much as I have. … This will be my last race in MotoGP. … We made history.”

The announcement came as a major surprise, particularly as Marquez had signed a two-year contract extension with Ducati in June, which was expected to keep him in the championship for the next two seasons.

Marquez recently secured his eighth premier-class title at the Portuguese Grand Prix, drawing level with legendary Italian rider Giacomo Agostini in the all-time championship standings and moving one ahead of former rival Valentino Rossi. His latest triumph was particularly remarkable given the challenges he faced during the season. The Spaniard missed the Catalan Grand Prix in May following surgery and was trailing the championship leader by 102 points after the subsequent round in Italy. However, he produced a remarkable comeback to clinch the title, securing back-to-back championships with Ducati after winning his seventh crown last year.

Marquez's career has been marked by extraordinary success as well as several serious injuries. A complicated arm injury in 2020, which required multiple surgeries and kept him away from his best form for an extended period, had even raised questions about his future in the sport. After a six-year wait between his sixth and seventh premier-class titles, the Spaniard successfully returned to the top, further strengthening his reputation as one of MotoGP's greatest riders.

His retirement also leaves Ducati with a major decision ahead of the 2027 season. The Italian manufacturer had been expected to pair Marquez with promising 22-year-old Pedro Acosta, who claimed his maiden MotoGP race victory with KTM earlier this year. Ducati are yet to announce their plans for replacing the outgoing champion.

Marquez will now prepare for his final appearance at the Valencia Grand Prix, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable MotoGP career that saw him rewrite several records and establish himself among the sport's all-time greats. (ANI)