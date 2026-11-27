MENAFN - IANS) London, Nov 27 (IANS) Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed hope that goalkeeper David Raya will be fit to feature in Sunday's crucial Premier League clash against Manchester City, with the Spaniard continuing his recovery from an injury sustained last weekend.

Raya picked up the injury while claiming a corner during Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Newcastle United last weekend and was forced off the field. Kepa Arrizabalaga replaced him between the posts and also started in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League encounter against Borussia Dortmund, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

With Arsenal preparing for an important meeting against Manchester City, Arteta provided an encouraging update on Raya's availability, although he stopped short of confirming the goalkeeper's return.

Asked whether there was hope that Raya would recover in time for Sunday's fixture, Arteta replied,“Yes,” before explaining that the club would continue assessing the situation until matchday.

“We still have a few hours before the game so we're just trying to get everybody back,” he told reporters in the pre-match press conference.

“That's what we do with every single player. We treat them in the same way, and every player has the same mindset. They want to be available, they want to be in the best possible condition, and there's no difference between them,” the Arsenal manager added.

Raya has been an important part of Arsenal's defensive setup and has won the Premier League Golden Glove award three times.

Meanwhile, young midfielder Max Dowman is available for Premier League selection again after completing his three-match suspension following a red card against Fleetwood Town.

Sunday's encounter carries significant importance in the title race, with Arsenal currently leading the 2026-27 Premier League standings with 28 points from 11 matches. The Gunners have recorded nine wins, one draw and one defeat and hold a six-point advantage at the top.

Manchester City occupy third place with 22 points from the same number of matches, making the meeting an important opportunity for both sides to strengthen their position in the title race.

Arsenal, who won last season's Premier League title with 85 points, will look to return to winning ways after their draw against Dortmund in midweek.

In 58 previous Premier League meetings between the two sides, Arsenal have recorded 25 victories, compared to Manchester City's 20, while 13 matches have ended in draws.