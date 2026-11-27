MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai Miracle Garden is offering visitors a special entry rate of Dh50 plus Vat on Saturday for an evening of fitness activities, as Dubai Fitness Challenge enters its final weekend.

The offer will be available to visitors who turn up in fitness attire at Gate 1 of the garden on November 28, bringing the entry cost to Dh52.50 including VAT. The special rate is part of an event titled 'Bloom and Move – Fitness Finale 2026', which begins at 4pm and combines physical activities, wellness talks and group games.

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The programme will open with a briefing at 4pm, followed by a 30-minute brisk walk around the garden's outer pathway. Participants will complete one full loop, starting and finishing at the amphitheatre, with photo stops scheduled every 10 minutes.

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A 40-minute Zumba and dance fitness session will follow at 4.50pm, before a series of activities focusing on nutrition and wellbeing.

At 5.30pm, clinical dietitian Soumya Joseph of Grand Infinity Medical Center will deliver a 10-minute talk titled 'Nourish to Flourish'. This will be followed by a 30-minute yoga and breathwork session guided by Sabina Studio, starting at 5.40pm.

Pilates enthusiasts can join a 30-minute session at 6.10pm, led by Coach Snow of Tula Studio.

The evening will also include a 10-minute talk titled 'No Excuses, Just Habits' by Dr Nai Chi Chan, a UK-registered medical doctor and president of the Macau Society of Hematology and Oncology. The programme lists his professional qualifications as including fellowships with the American College of Physicians and the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine.

Group-friendly games will take place at 6.50pm, followed by a photo competition in which participants can share their best pictures from the evening. The winner will receive an award, while instructors, sponsors and participants will also be recognised.

The event comes as the 10th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) approaches its conclusion on November 29. The month-long initiative, which runs from October 31, encourages residents and visitors to complete 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 consecutive days.

Launched in 2017, the challenge has grown into a citywide initiative featuring free fitness classes, community activities and major sporting events. More than 16 million participations have been recorded across its first nine editions, according to organisers.

This year's programme has included flagship events such as Dubai Ride, Dubai Run, Dubai Stand Up Paddle and Dubai Yoga, alongside fitness villages and hubs across the emirate.

Dubai Miracle Garden is also marking its 15th season this year under the theme 'Fifteen Years, Blooming Together'. The seasonal attraction, which opened on October 8 and will remain open until May 31, 2027, spans 72,000 square metres and features more than 200 million flowers, according to the garden.

The garden's floral displays include large-scale structures and installations, among them its Emirates A380 floral display, which has earned a Guinness World Records title.

The fitness event offers visitors an opportunity to take part in group exercise sessions while exploring the garden, with activities scheduled to conclude with the recognition ceremony at around 7.10pm.

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