MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai stocks have erased all the losses suffered since the Middle East war began on February 28, with the DFM General Index moving above its pre-war level on Friday.

The index gained 1.4 per cent to around 6,575, above its pre-war close of 6,503.50 on February 27, the last session before the conflict. It had ended Thursday at 6,484, just short of that mark.

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“This is a full recovery of the war losses, not a return to the peak,” said Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial.

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The recovery was uneven. The index rose in the second quarter after a truce eased investor concerns, but those gains faded. It fell to around 5,707 on October 23 and has since rebounded by roughly 15 per cent.

November's gain of about 14 per cent is the index's best monthly performance since April 2020. It has moved Dubai from the Gulf's worst-performing market to its second-best this year, behind only Oman.

At the low point in mid-March, the index stood almost 19 per cent below its pre-war close. Official exchange data show total market value fell from Dh992 billion at the end of 2025 to Dh897 billion at the end of March, before returning to Dh993 billion by the end of September.

Banks and real estate drove the rally. Dubai Islamic Bank gained about 11 per cent on Monday and nearly 10 per cent on Thursday, accounting for a large share of the index's gains this week. The bank has also agreed to buy Emirates Islamic.

Earnings have supported the rebound. Emaar Properties' nine-month pre-tax profit rose 18 per cent to Dh19.8 billion, with revenue up 13 per cent to Dh37.5 billion. Emaar shares are up 33 per cent from their March low, while Aldar is up 28 per cent after its nine-month net profit rose 19 per cent to Dh7.1 billion.

Emirates NBD's nine-month profit rose to Dh19.3 billion, and it raised its full-year guidance with third-quarter results. Major UAE lenders are guiding for loan growth of 15 to 20 per cent this year, Valecha said.

JPMorgan raised UAE equities to overweight from neutral on November 17, citing positive earnings revisions, valuations with room to rise and renewed foreign inflows. Morgan Stanley followed about a week later, moving to overweight from equal-weight and pointing to improving population and tourism trends in Dubai.

Foreign investors were net buyers of about Dh957 million of Dubai shares in November, according to exchange data, and close to Dh1 billion in Abu Dhabi.

Valuations remain attractive. At the end of October, the MSCI UAE index traded at about 8.6 times forward earnings and 1.75 times book value, against 15.6 times and 3.7 times for global equities, with a dividend yield close to 5 per cent.

Nagham Hassan, market analyst at eToro, attributed Dubai's resilience partly to its limited exposure to technology stocks, which have been hit by the global AI and semiconductor sell-off.

All eight DFM sector indices have risen over six months, led by consumer discretionary, financials,communication services, and real estate.

Analysts said further gains depend on the rally broadening beyond a handful of heavyweights, sustained foreign and institutional buying, and continued easing of regional tensions. Valecha said a pickup in new property sales is also needed: Emaar's sales slowed to Dh34.7 billion from Dh61 billion a year earlier.

Valecha added that local retail confidence tends to follow prices, so a market holding near current levels could draw domestic investors back in.

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