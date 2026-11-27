UK RAF Moving Aircraft To Hangars At Night Over Possible Drone Threats, Sky News Reports
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Britain's Royal Air Force is moving aircraft to hangars and shelters at night to protect them from possible drone threats, Sky News reported on Wednesday, without citing sources report came after Britain's defence ministry and domestic spy agency MI5 issued a warning on Tuesday to companies providing direct support to Ukraine's military that they faced an increased sabotage threat from Russia.
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