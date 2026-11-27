Edgemont Gold Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:25 AM EST - Edgemont Gold Corp.: Wishes to provide an update on recent developments in the business of Laiva Gold Inc., progress made to close the reverse takeover transaction involving Edgemont and Laiva and the remaining steps to resume trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol 'SISU'. Edgemont Gold Corp. shares C are trading unchanged at $0.18.
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