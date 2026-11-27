Strong Open For TSX
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, as stronger gold and copper prices lifted mining stocks, while firmer oil prices drove gains in the energy sector.
The TSX popped 285.84 points to open Friday at 33,712.12. On the week, the index has piled on 1,522 points, or 4.6%.
The Canadian dollar was virtually unchanged at 70.20 cents U.S.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange gained 10.01 points, or 1.4%, to 730.68 for a gain on the week of 42 points, or 6.2%.
All but three of the 12 subgroups gained ground early Friday, with gold soaring 3.1%, materials up 2.4%, and information technology better by 1.4%.
The three laggards proved to be consumer staples, down 0.3%, while utilities and consumer discretionary each off 0.1%.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. equities rose on Friday as investors try to wrap up a turbulent shortened trading week.
The Dow Jones Industrials bounced 303.87 points to 50,486.32
The S&P 500 gained 37.47 points to 7,220.25
The tech-heavy NASDAQ recovered 136.71 points to 23,722.51.
Equity markets will be closed at 1 p.m. ET.
moves come amid a volatile week during an even more volatile month.
Technology stocks supported the bounce.“Magnificent Seven” members Meta Platforms and Amazon popped 2% each, as did chipmaker Broadcom. Shares of artificial intelligence lab Anthropic added more than 4%.
The major U.S. stock benchmarks were headed for strong weekly gains. Entering Friday's session, the Dow is up 5%, on pace for its biggest weekly advance since April 2025. The S&P 500 has climbed 4.6% in that time, while the NASDAQ has surged 5%.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury edged up, lowering yields to 4.86% from 4.87% Thursday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices gained 32 cents to $84.00 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices advanced $106.70 to $3,642.50 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, as stronger gold and copper prices lifted mining stocks, while firmer oil prices drove gains in the energy sector.
The TSX popped 285.84 points to open Friday at 33,712.12. On the week, the index has piled on 1,522 points, or 4.6%.
The Canadian dollar was virtually unchanged at 70.20 cents U.S.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange gained 10.01 points, or 1.4%, to 730.68 for a gain on the week of 42 points, or 6.2%.
All but three of the 12 subgroups gained ground early Friday, with gold soaring 3.1%, materials up 2.4%, and information technology better by 1.4%.
The three laggards proved to be consumer staples, down 0.3%, while utilities and consumer discretionary each off 0.1%.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. equities rose on Friday as investors try to wrap up a turbulent shortened trading week.
The Dow Jones Industrials bounced 303.87 points to 50,486.32
The S&P 500 gained 37.47 points to 7,220.25
The tech-heavy NASDAQ recovered 136.71 points to 23,722.51.
Equity markets will be closed at 1 p.m. ET.
moves come amid a volatile week during an even more volatile month.
Technology stocks supported the bounce.“Magnificent Seven” members Meta Platforms and Amazon popped 2% each, as did chipmaker Broadcom. Shares of artificial intelligence lab Anthropic added more than 4%.
The major U.S. stock benchmarks were headed for strong weekly gains. Entering Friday's session, the Dow is up 5%, on pace for its biggest weekly advance since April 2025. The S&P 500 has climbed 4.6% in that time, while the NASDAQ has surged 5%.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury edged up, lowering yields to 4.86% from 4.87% Thursday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices gained 32 cents to $84.00 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices advanced $106.70 to $3,642.50 U.S. an ounce.
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