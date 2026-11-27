MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Galvanized Steel Wire Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global galvanized steel wire market is expected to reach an estimated $6.9 billion by 2035, up from $0.6 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2027 to 2035. Market growth is driven by the increasing use of galvanized steel wire in construction due to its durability and temperature resistance, as well as its growing use in strengthening multi-core electric cables in the electronics sector.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the product category, the hot-dip galvanized segment is expected to remain the largest during the forecast period due to its extended lifespan and superior corrosion protection.

Within the application category, the power distribution network segment is expected to record the highest growth as galvanized steel wire is increasingly used to strengthen multi-core electric cables. APAC is expected to experience the highest regional growth during the forecast period, supported by expanding steel production and infrastructure investments involving lift and motion applications.

Emerging Trends in the Galvanized Steel Wire Market

Beginning in 2025, the market is shifting from a volume-focused model toward compliance, lifecycle performance, sustainability, and value-added products. Infrastructure renewal, renewable energy development, automation, and carbon reporting requirements are influencing purchasing and production strategies.



Sustainability: The European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, which entered its definitive phase in January 2026, is increasing pressure on steel producers and importers to document and reduce carbon intensity.

Infrastructure renewal: Public investment, including funding associated with the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, is supporting steel demand despite slower private construction activity.

Renewable energy: The expansion of solar, wind, and grid infrastructure is increasing demand for corrosion-resistant wire with documented coating thickness and durability. The IEA projected more than 4,600 GW of renewable energy capacity additions from 2023 to 2028.

Automation: Digital production controls are improving zinc coating consistency, reducing scrap, and enabling tighter quality standards. Supply chain diversification: Producers are expanding sourcing across multiple locations to improve supply security, manage inventories, and reduce exposure to trade disruptions.

Zinc price volatility and customer consolidation will continue to pressure low-margin producers. Suppliers offering longer service life, lower maintenance requirements, reliable emissions data, and consistent coating performance will be better positioned to secure differentiated business.

Recent Developments in the Galvanized Steel Wire Market



United States tariffs: In March 2025, the United States restored a 25 percent ad valorem tariff on steel imports under Section 232. The measure increased import costs and supported domestic producers, while prompting buyers to renegotiate contracts and revise inventory strategies.

European carbon compliance: The EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism requires steel importers to report embedded emissions. Producers using renewable energy and lower-carbon processes are positioned to serve customers with stricter sustainability requirements.

Capacity localization: Expansion toward India's target of 300 million tonnes of domestic crude steel capacity by 2030 is improving local steel coil availability, reducing lead times, and increasing competition among galvanized steel wire suppliers.

Energy-sector demand: Renewable energy infrastructure and inter-regional electricity transmission are supporting demand for corrosion-resistant wire and related metal systems. Approximately 700 GW of renewable energy capacity was added globally in 2024. Process automation: Galvanized wire producers are adopting automated controls to improve consistency, lower rejection rates, reduce production costs, and strengthen compliance.

Government infrastructure spending, automation, and higher product standards support a positive outlook. Producers focused on engineered applications and measurable performance are expected to outperform suppliers serving only general-purpose markets.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Galvanized Steel Wire Market



Renewable power infrastructure: Expansion of transmission and distribution systems for solar and wind generation is creating opportunities for durable wire used in stay cables, support structures, fastening systems, and related components.

Premium corrosion protection: Enhanced galvanizing processes can extend the service life of wire used in agriculture, fencing, utilities, and other outdoor applications.

Construction reinforcement: Galvanized wire is used in concrete, masonry, wire mesh, and modular building systems. U.S. construction spending reached an annualized rate of $2.17 trillion in May 2025, supporting future demand as commercial activity improves.

International expansion: Infrastructure development in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa is creating opportunities in fencing, agriculture, and utilities. Regional distribution and fabrication facilities can improve availability and shorten delivery times. Customized orders: Digital sales platforms and flexible manufacturing are making smaller, application-specific orders more commercially viable.

Producers that combine corrosion performance with application engineering, responsive distribution, customization, and shorter lead times are expected to strengthen their competitive positions.

Galvanized Steel Wire Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Infrastructure investment: Modernization of bridges, power networks, transportation systems, and utilities is increasing demand for galvanized wire that lowers maintenance costs and extends asset life.

Construction activity: Urbanization, population growth, housing development, and distribution warehousing are supporting demand for wire mesh, fencing, reinforcement systems, and other construction products.

Renewable energy development: Continued investment in generation, transmission, distribution, fencing, support systems, and component fastening is expanding the addressable market.

Production technology: Automation, machine vision, digital inspection, and improved process controls are increasing coating uniformity, reducing defects, lowering energy consumption, and shortening changeover times. Sustainability and innovation: Galvanized steel's durability, recyclability, and long service life support its use in applications focused on lifecycle performance. Product traceability and lower embodied carbon are becoming increasingly important purchasing criteria.

Market Challenges



Raw material and energy price volatility: Fluctuating steel rod, zinc, electricity, gas, and transportation costs create margin and contract-pricing risks. Zinc reached $3,000 per MT during 2025, reinforcing the need for long-term supply agreements and pricing mechanisms.

Environmental and regulatory requirements: Emissions, hazardous waste, water treatment, and carbon reporting rules are raising initial and operating costs. Investment in state-of-the-art emissions controls, renewable energy, and treatment systems will be essential. Industry cyclicality and substitution: High capital costs and uneven construction activity can constrain demand. Galvanized steel wire also competes with stainless steel, aluminium, polymer-coated wire, fibre-reinforced materials, and lower-cost uncoated products.

The long-term outlook remains positive due to infrastructure and energy investment, although decarbonization requirements and cost pressures will intensify. Manufacturers will need to compete through product performance, corrosion resistance, supply reliability, and value-added services rather than price alone.

Leading Galvanized Steel Wire Market Companies

Major participants compete through product quality, manufacturing expansion, R&D investment, infrastructure development, cost reduction, and integration across the value chain. Companies profiled in the market include:



Davis

Artsons

Seal Wire

King Steel

Hua Yuan

TianZe

Shanxi Broadwire

HF-WIRE

TianYang Yicheng

Country Wise Outlook for the Galvanized Steel Wire Market

Country-level developments from 2025 to 2027 are being shaped by steel industry investment, consolidation, trade policy, capacity controls, and stricter carbon requirements.



United States: Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel in June 2025 accelerated industry consolidation. Continued operation and modernization of U.S. Steel facilities are expected to influence domestic galvanized steel wire supply.

China: China is expected to maintain steel capacity controls while remaining a major exporter. Chinese steel exports increased 22.7% to 118.8 million metric tons in 2024, supporting continued availability in international markets.

Germany: Carbon compliance is accelerating investment in lower-emission steel production. Thyssenkrupp's planned direct reduction plant in Duisburg, designed to produce 2.5 million tons annually, could support lower-embedded-emission steel for electrical infrastructure.

India: Domestic steelmakers are expanding production capacity to reduce import dependence. JSW Steel targeted annual production capacity of 35.7 million tons by March 2025, while broader industry expansion is improving local access to steel and wire products. Japan: Nippon Steel's acquisition of U.S. Steel expanded its North American presence. Japanese producers are expected to concentrate on automotive applications and high-end wire and cable products over the next 3-5 years.

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