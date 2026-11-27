MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Year-to-date revenue increases 13.4%, gross margin improves to 67.9%, and interest expense declines 90%.

West Palm Beach, FL, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QHSLab, Inc. (the“Company”) (OTCQB: USAQ), an SEC-reporting healthcare technology and software-as-a-service (SaaS) company whose annual financial statements are independently audited, today provided a shareholder update regarding its financial performance for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the continued evolution of its business, and management's operational and strategic priorities as the Company approaches 2027.

Dear Shareholders,

While much of our communication is shaped by SEC reporting requirements, I wanted to take the time to write to you personally and share my perspective on where we are as a business and where we are heading.

Following the filing of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2026, I wanted to provide our shareholders with additional perspective on our financial performance, the continued evolution of our business, and management's priorities as we approach 2027.

During the first nine months of 2026, we continued to make progress in transitioning QHSLab toward a scalable, technology-enabled healthcare services business. While we achieved meaningful growth in our Integrated Service Program (ISP) and improved our gross margins, we also experienced a decline in our allergy diagnostics and immunotherapy business, increased operating expenses and greater demands on our available cash resources.

Year-to-Date 2026 Financial Highlights

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared with the corresponding period in 2025, the Company reported the following unaudited financial results:



Total revenue increased 13.4% to $2,253,347, compared with $1,987,931.

ISP revenue increased 63.9% to $1,287,692, compared with $785,506.

Gross profit increased 15.6% to $1,529,050, compared with $1,322,590.

Gross margin improved to 67.9%, compared with 66.5%.

Interest expense decreased 90.0% to $19,482, compared with $194,894. Net loss totaled $119,021, compared with a net loss of $99,156.



Continued Growth of Our Integrated Service Program

Our ISP remains the principal driver of revenue growth and an important component of our long-term business strategy.

During the first nine months of 2026, ISP revenue increased by $502,186, representing year-over-year growth of 63.9%. More importantly, ISP now accounts for approximately 57% of our total revenue, compared with approximately 40% during the corresponding period in 2025.

This change in revenue composition reflects the continued evolution of QHSLab toward a software-enabled healthcare services business built around ongoing relationships with medical practices.

During the third quarter of 2026, ISP revenue increased 17.4% year-over-year to $421,792. While the rate of growth moderated compared with the first half of the year, the program continued to expand its contribution to our overall business.

We remain focused on acquiring new medical practice customers, increasing utilization among existing customers, expanding our portfolio of digital healthcare services, and improving the operational efficiency and scalability of our service delivery model.

Allergy Diagnostics and Immunotherapy Treatment

Combined revenue from allergy diagnostic kit sales and immunotherapy treatment decreased 19.3% to $828,854 during the first nine months of 2026, compared with $1,027,611 during the corresponding period in 2025.

The decline was more pronounced during the third quarter, with combined allergy-related revenue decreasing 37.0%, reflecting lower purchasing activity among certain existing physician customers. As a result, despite continued ISP revenue growth, total third-quarter revenue decreased 8.1% to $677,172.

In September 2026, we implemented changes to our supplier arrangements that are expected to reduce the cost of our allergy diagnostic kits by approximately 10% to 13%, based on historical sales volumes and product mix. These changes are intended to improve the profitability of future allergy diagnostic kit sales.

Management remains focused on improving the commercial and financial performance of this established business line.

Gross Margins, Operating Expenses and Profitability

Despite the decline in allergy-related revenue, our overall gross margin improved to 67.9% for the first nine months of 2026, compared with 66.5% during the corresponding period in 2025.

For the nine-month period, gross profit increased by $206,460, or 15.6%, compared with the prior year. However, total operating expenses increased by $401,737, or 32.7%, principally reflecting increased personnel, sales and marketing expenditures, corporate insurance and administrative costs.

Research and development expenditures decreased approximately 5% to $350,604, while we continued to enhance our proprietary technology platform and expand our healthcare service capabilities.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into our engineering and software development processes is improving development efficiency, accelerating product enhancements and enabling us to scale our technology platform without a corresponding increase in development expenditures.

We are increasingly realizing the benefits of our historical investments in technology, software architecture and clinical intellectual property. Our existing technology infrastructure and engineering resources are currently sufficient to support our planned platform enhancements, expansion of healthcare service capabilities and growth in customer utilization.

While the full commercial and financial benefits of these developments are not yet reflected in our revenue and earnings, management believes we are establishing a more capital-efficient and scalable business model. Our technology platform is designed to accommodate a substantially larger customer base without requiring proportionate increases in development expenditure.

As we approach 2027, our focus is increasingly shifting toward commercial execution, customer acquisition, utilization and generating financial returns from the technology and operational infrastructure we have established.

We believe this represents an important stage in the evolution of QHSLab as we work toward sustainable profitability and positive operating cash flow.

Management recognizes the need to improve operating leverage by generating additional revenue from the technology, personnel and operational infrastructure already established within the business. Our priority is to translate future revenue growth into improved operating profitability and positive cash flow.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

During the past twelve months, we substantially reduced our outstanding debt obligations and associated financing costs. Interest expense for the first nine months of 2026 declined by approximately $175,000 compared with the corresponding period in 2025.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company reported:



Cash and cash equivalents of $190,464.

Net accounts receivable of $308,923.

Total current assets of $519,108.

Total current liabilities of $247,114.

Positive working capital of $271,994. No outstanding long-term liabilities.



Total liabilities decreased approximately 54.7%, from $546,078 at December 31, 2025, to $247,114 at September 30, 2026.

Cash decreased by $445,693 during the first nine months of 2026, reflecting approximately $335,000 used in operating activities and $111,000 used in financing activities related to debt repayment. This compares with approximately $80,000 generated from operating activities during the corresponding period in 2025. Operating cash flow during 2026 was impacted by operating losses, increased accounts receivable and a reduction in outstanding accounts payable.

Management remains focused on improving cash collections, managing operating expenditures and increasing the contribution of ongoing service-based revenues to operating cash flow.

While the reduction in debt has lowered financing costs, improving liquidity remains an important priority. As disclosed in our Form 10-Q, substantial doubt remains regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our ability to continue operations depends upon achieving sustainable positive operating cash flow or obtaining additional financing, if necessary.

Our objective remains to increasingly support the business through internally generated cash flow.

Management's Focus as We Approach 2027

As we approach 2027, our operational priorities remain clear:



Expand our network of medical practice customers and accelerate customer activation.

Increase ongoing service revenue through greater utilization of ISP among new and existing customers.

Commercialize additional software-enabled healthcare programs using our existing technology infrastructure.

Improve the commercial and financial performance of our allergy diagnostics and treatment business.

Generate greater operating leverage from our existing technology, personnel and administrative infrastructure.

Improve cash collections, expenditure management and operating efficiency. Work toward sustainable operating profitability and positive cash flow.



We believe the progress we have made in developing our technology platform, expanding our healthcare service capabilities and reducing our financing costs provides a foundation for the next stage of our business development.

Management Commentary

“Building a sustainable healthcare technology company requires us to remain focused on the fundamentals of our business. We are encouraged by the continued growth of our Integrated Service Program and its increasing contribution to our overall revenue. At the same time, we recognize that revenue growth alone is not enough. We must translate that growth into improved operating profitability and positive cash flow,” said Troy Grogan, President and Chief Executive Officer of QHSLab.

“Our priorities are to grow revenue, improve the performance of our allergy diagnostics and treatment business, exercise greater discipline over operating expenditures, and generate improved financial returns from the technology and operational infrastructure we have established.

“An important development that may not yet be fully apparent in our financial results is the increasing scalability of our technology and the productivity of our engineering team. We are developing more capabilities, expanding our healthcare service offerings and improving our platform without increasing our research and development expenditures. Our challenge and opportunity now is to translate these capabilities into greater customer adoption, revenue growth and improved earnings. We are focused on building a commercially sustainable healthcare technology business through disciplined investment and responsible capital allocation.”

“We recognize the importance of shareholder value and appreciate the confidence our shareholders have placed in management. While short-term fluctuations in our share price are not within management's direct control, we remain focused on the factors we can influence: the quality of our products and services, customer growth and retention, operating efficiency, responsible capital allocation and financial performance.

“As we approach 2027, our focus is increasingly on converting the progress we have made in building our business into sustainable financial performance. We believe that executing on these fundamentals is the most meaningful way to work toward creating long-term shareholder value.”

On behalf of our entire team, I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and interest in QHSLab.

Sincerely,

Troy Grogan

President and Chief Executive Officer

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCQB: USAQ)

Financial results included in this release are unaudited. Shareholders are encouraged to review the Company's complete quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 12, 2026.

For additional information, including the Company's latest corporate presentation, please visit the QHSLab investor relations website at .

About QHSLab, Inc.

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCQB: USAQ) is an SEC-reporting healthcare technology company focused on improving preventive and value-based care through digital health solutions and point-of-care services. The Company provides healthcare organizations with technology-enabled programs designed to identify patient health risks, support clinical decision-making, improve patient engagement, and create new opportunities for practice revenue.

QHSLab files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and its annual financial statements are subject to independent audit. The Company is focused on disciplined growth, financial transparency and expanding its portfolio of healthcare solutions for medical practices and their patients.

For more information, visit QHSLab.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business strategy, anticipated revenue growth, operating efficiency, expected cost reductions, liquidity, product development and future financial performance.

These statements reflect management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including changes in healthcare reimbursement policies, customer adoption and retention, demand for the Company's products and services, operating expenses, collection of accounts receivable, availability of additional financing and the Company's ability to achieve sustainable profitability and positive operating cash flow.

Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in the Company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Olivia Giamanco

QHSLab, Inc.

(929) 379-6503

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