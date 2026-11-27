Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Technology, Indication, End User, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. non-invasive cancer diagnostics market was valued at an estimated USD 27.08 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 47.52 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 7.4% from 2026 to 2033, supported by ongoing technological advances, the rising prevalence of cancer, and growing demand for early and accurate detection.

Public and private organizations are increasing investments in cancer screening, diagnostic innovation, and treatment planning. These initiatives are strengthening access to non-invasive testing and supporting the adoption of technologies designed to identify cancer at earlier stages. Continued progress in imaging, liquid biopsy, immunoassays, and molecular testing is also improving diagnostic capabilities across hospitals and diagnostic laboratories.

Strategic expansion by market participants is expected to accelerate commercialization, research, and product development. In June 2025, Dxcover established its U.S. headquarters in Nashville to advance commercialization of its AI-powered PANAROMIC cancer test. The facility is intended to support partnerships, local manufacturing, and R&D activities while strengthening the company's non-invasive and cost-effective cancer screening platform. The expansion also positions Dxcover to increase its presence in the U.S. life sciences market and broaden access to early cancer detection technologies.

Demand for early, accurate, and minimally invasive testing continues to influence U.S. non-invasive cancer diagnostics market growth. Blood-based testing and multi-cancer screening technologies are gaining attention for their potential to complement established screening methods and support timely diagnosis. These platforms use multiple biomarkers and advanced analytical methods to improve cancer identification across a wider range of indications.

In September 2025, Exact Sciences launched Cancerguard in the U.S. The first-of-its-kind multi-cancer early detection blood test is designed to identify more than 50 cancer types using multiple biomarkers. Its launch addresses persistent gaps in early diagnosis and expands the range of screening options available to patients and healthcare providers. The test demonstrated strong sensitivity and high specificity, supporting its potential use alongside existing cancer screening approaches.

The report evaluates revenue growth and market trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis covers product, technology, indication, and end user categories, providing insight into the areas expected to shape future industry development.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Instruments



Pathology-based Instruments



Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Instruments



Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Instruments

Microarrays

Imaging Instruments



Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)



Computed Tomography (CT)



Positron Emission Tomography (PET)



Mammography

Others (Ultrasound, etc.)

Consumables Kits & Reagents

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Imaging

Liquid Biopsy Immunoassay

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Blood Cancer

Liver Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Skin Cancer Others (Thyroid Cancer, etc.)

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories Others (Academic & Research Institutes, etc.)

Market expansion through 2033 is expected to be reinforced by continued innovation, broader clinical adoption, and investment in scalable diagnostic platforms. As healthcare providers prioritize earlier cancer identification, non-invasive cancer diagnostics are positioned to play an increasingly important role in screening, clinical decision-making, and patient management across the U.S.

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