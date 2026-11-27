U.S. Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share, And Trends Report, 2026-2033 AI-Powered Liquid Biopsy And Multi-Cancer Screening Propel Market To USD 47.52 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$27.08 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$47.52 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.4%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.2.1. Product
1.2.2. Technology
1.2.3. Indication
1.2.4. End User
1.2.5. Estimates and forecasts timeline
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Information Procurement
1.4.1. Purchased database
1.4.2. Internal database
1.4.3. Secondary sources
1.4.4. Primary research
1.4.5. Details of primary research
1.5. Information or Data Analysis
1.5.1. Data analysis models
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Model Details
1.8. List of Secondary Sources
1.9. List of Primary Sources
1.10. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. U.S. Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostic Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market driver analysis
3.2.2. Market restraint analysis
3.3. U.S. Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostic Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.1.1. Supplier power
3.3.1.2. Buyer power
3.3.1.3. Substitution threat
3.3.1.4. Threat of new entrants
3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.3.2.1. Political landscape
3.3.2.2. Technological landscape
3.3.2.3. Economic landscape
3.4. U.S. Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostic Market: Pipeline Analysis
Chapter 4. U.S. Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostic Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Product Segment Dashboard
4.2. U.S. Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostic Market: Product Movement Analysis
4.3. U.S. Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostic Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Instruments
4.4.1. Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2. Pathology-based Instruments
4.4.2.1. Pathology-based Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2.2. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Instruments
4.4.2.2.1. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2.3. Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Instruments
4.4.2.3.1. Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2.4. Microarrays
4.4.2.4.1. Microarrays Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.3. Imaging Instruments
4.4.3.1. Imaging Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.3.2. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
4.4.3.2.1. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.3.3. Computed Tomography (CT)
4.4.3.3.1. Computed Tomography (CT) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.3.4. Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
4.4.3.4.1. Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.3.5. Mammography
4.4.3.5.1. Mammography Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.3.6. Others (Ultrasound, etc.)
4.4.3.6.1. Others (Ultrasound, etc.) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Consumables
4.5.1. Consumables Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Kits & Reagents
4.6.1. Kits & Reagents Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. U.S. Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostic Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Technology Segment Dashboard
5.2. U.S. Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostic Market: Technology Movement Analysis
5.3. U.S. Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostic Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Technology, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Imaging
5.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Liquid Biopsy
5.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Immunoassay
5.6.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostic Market: Indication Business Analysis
6.1. Indication Segment Dashboard
6.2. U.S. Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostic Market: Indication Movement Analysis
6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Indication, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Lung Cancer
6.4.1. Lung Cancer Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Breast Cancer
6.5.1. Breast Cancer Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Colorectal Cancer
6.6.1. Colorectal Cancer Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.7. Prostate Cancer
6.7.1. Prostate Cancer Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.8. Blood Cancer
6.8.1. Blood Cancer Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.9. Liver Cancer
6.9.1. Liver Cancer Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.10. Cervical Cancer
6.10.1. Cervical Cancer Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.11. Skin Cancer
6.11.1. Skin Cancer Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.12. Others (Thyroid Cancer, etc.)
6.12.1. Others (Thyroid Cancer, etc.) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostic Market: End User Business Analysis
7.1. End User Segment Dashboard
7.2. U.S. Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostic Market: End User Movement Analysis
7.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by End User, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Hospitals
7.4.1. Hospitals Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.5. Diagnostic Laboratories
7.5.1. Diagnostic Laboratories Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.6. Others (Academic & Research Institutes, etc.)
7.6.1. Others (Academic & Research Institutes, etc.) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
8.2. Company/Competition Categorization
8.3. Vendor Landscape
8.3.1. Key company heat map analysis, 2025
8.4. Company Profiles
8.4.1. Abbott Laboratories
8.4.2. GE Healthcare
8.4.3. Siemens Healthineers AG
8.4.4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
8.4.5. Canon Medical Systems
8.4.6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
8.4.7. Illumina, Inc.
8.4.8. Guardant Health, Inc.
8.4.9. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
8.4.10. FONAR Corporation
List of Tables [12]
List of Figures [53]
Companies Featured
- Abbott Laboratories GE HealthCare Siemens Healthineers AG Koninklijke Philips N.V. Canon Medical Systems F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Illumina, Inc Guardant Health, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. FONAR Corporation
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