The global endocrine testing market was valued at an estimated USD 14.35 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 27.32 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.48% from 2026 to 2033. According to the report, market growth is being driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes, thyroid disorders, obesity, reproductive conditions, adrenal abnormalities, and other hormone-associated diseases that require routine diagnostic monitoring.

Rising demand for early diagnosis and long-term disease management is increasing endocrine testing volumes across hospitals, commercial laboratories, and ambulatory care centers. Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH), insulin, cortisol, testosterone, and reproductive hormone tests continue to experience strong demand. Aging populations, changing lifestyles, higher obesity rates, and stress-related endocrine disorders are also contributing to the market's expansion.

Fertility management and women's health represent important growth areas within the endocrine testing market. Healthcare providers are expanding access to estradiol, progesterone, Luteinizing Hormone (LH), Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH), prolactin, and Anti-Mullerian Hormone testing as infertility treatment volumes increase and pregnancies are delayed. Greater preventive healthcare awareness, particularly in urban markets, is further supporting reproductive endocrinology testing.

Diabetes and obesity management programs are strengthening demand for insulin and metabolic hormone testing. The expansion of GLP-1 therapies and other pharmaceutical approaches to obesity management has increased physician focus on metabolic assessment and endocrine monitoring. In June 2024, the NHS reported that diabetes cases among people under 40 rose from 173,166 in 2022 to 216,440 in 2023, demonstrating the growing burden of metabolic disease among younger populations. In March 2024, Novo Nordisk received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for Wegovy (semaglutide) to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in adults with obesity or overweight and established cardiovascular disease. These developments are expected to increase long-term endocrine testing requirements.

Technological advances are also reshaping the global endocrine testing market. Diagnostic laboratories are adopting automated immunoassay platforms and tandem mass spectrometry systems to improve analytical sensitivity, testing capacity, and turnaround times. Precision endocrinology is increasing demand for specialized hormone assays that support treatment selection and clinical monitoring.

Product innovation remains an important market catalyst. In March 2024, Siemens Healthineers launched its Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH) Assay to expand its reproductive endocrinology portfolio and support ovarian reserve assessment for IVF-related treatment decisions. Continued investment in advanced assays, biomarker-driven diagnostics, and hormone-monitoring technologies is expected to enhance testing capabilities across fertility, thyroid, metabolic, and adrenal care.

The integration of connected monitoring technologies with laboratory-based endocrine assessments is also supporting more comprehensive chronic disease management. Strategic collaborations between diagnostic manufacturers, healthcare providers, and diabetes management companies are expanding endocrine-related care pathways while creating opportunities for more coordinated testing and patient monitoring.

Report Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth and market trends from 2021 to 2033 by test type, technology, end-use, and region.

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) Test

Insulin Test

Testosterone Test

Cortisol Test

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Hormone Test

Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) Test

Luteinizing Hormone (LH) Test

Estradiol (E2) Test

Progesterone Test

Prolactin Test

Dehydroepiandrosterone Sulfate (DHEAS) Test Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Immunoassay

Tandem Mass Spectrometry

Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibody Technologies

Clinical Chemistry

Sensor Technology Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Hospital

Commercial Laboratory

Ambulatory Care Centers Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East and Africa (MEA): South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Key Attributes

