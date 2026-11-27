MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Retail Automation Market Report by Type, Implementation, End User, and Region 2026-2034" has been added tooffering.

The global retail automation market reached USD 21.2 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 40.9 Billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.34% during 2026-2034. Market growth is supported by technological advancements, rising disposable incomes, expanding retail chains, higher labor costs, and growing consumer demand for convenient and personalized shopping experiences. Retailers are also increasing automation investments to improve productivity, reduce operating costs, strengthen inventory management, and connect online and offline sales channels.

Retail Automation Market Trends

Artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), machine learning, robotics, and advanced data analytics are reshaping retail operations. These technologies support more accurate inventory tracking, personalized promotions, streamlined transactions, and improved workforce productivity. In June 2023, Zebra Technologies introduced the TC22/TC27 mobile computer to help organizations improve productivity and manageability. The solution is designed for small and medium-sized businesses across industries including retail and utilities.

Demand for personalization remains another important retail automation market driver. Consumers increasingly expect consistent experiences across physical stores, websites, and mobile platforms. Retailers are responding with tailored product recommendations, customer-specific promotions, automated checkout options, and integrated loyalty programs. According to Forbes Magazine, 91% of consumers are more likely to shop with brands that provide relevant offers and recommendations.

Cost reduction and operational efficiency are also accelerating adoption. Robotic process automation (RPA) can support invoicing, data entry, inventory tracking, and other back-end activities, helping retailers reduce errors and allocate employees to higher-value tasks. The broader robotic process automation market reached USD 4.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 33.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 25.9% during 2024-2032.

Retail Automation Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the market by type, implementation, end user, and region, with forecasts provided at the global, regional, and country levels for 2026-2034.



By type: Point-of-Sale (POS), barcode and RFID, Electronic Shelf Label (ESL), camera, Autonomous Guided Vehicle (AGV), and others.

By implementation: In-store and warehouse.

By end user: Supermarkets and hypermarkets, single item stores, fuel stations, and retail pharmacies. By region: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Point-of-Sale (POS) represents the largest type segment due to its central role in transaction processing, customer engagement, sales reporting, and inventory management. Omnichannel retail strategies are increasing demand for POS platforms that integrate physical and digital transactions. The global POS software market reached USD 11.8 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 23.1 Billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during 2024-2032.

Warehouse automation holds the largest share by implementation. Growth in e-commerce and omnichannel retail is increasing the need for faster order fulfillment, accurate inventory control, and scalable logistics. Automated storage, robotic systems, and retrieval systems (AS/RS) are helping warehouse operators improve productivity and accuracy. The global warehouse robotics market is projected to reach USD 15.4 Billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 10.13% during 2024-2032.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets lead the end-user segment because their large store footprints, extensive product ranges, and high transaction volumes create substantial opportunities for automation. These retailers are adopting self-checkout systems, electronic shelf labels, inventory monitoring technologies, and automated fulfillment solutions to strengthen operational performance and customer service.

Regional Market Outlook

North America accounts for the largest retail automation market share, supported by advanced technology infrastructure, strong consumer purchasing power, early adoption of new retail solutions, and the presence of major retail chains. The region's established e-commerce sector also encourages investment in connected stores, warehouse robotics, and omnichannel platforms. According to the Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce, United States retail e-commerce sales reached USD 285.2 Billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, increasing 0.8% from the third quarter.

Competitive Landscape

Leading retail automation companies are investing in research and development (R&D), partnerships, acquisitions, and product innovation to expand their capabilities. Key market participants include AGS Transact Technologies Ltd., Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Fiserv Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Honeywell International Inc., NCR Corporation, Olea Kiosks Inc, Posiflex Technology Inc., Probiz Technologies Prvt, Sea Point China Limited, Simbe Robotics Inc. and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Strategic collaboration remains an important competitive approach. NCR VOYIX Corporation, for example, announced a partnership with Autobooks Inc. to integrate Autobooks accounting software with the NCR VOYIX payment processing platform, enabling small businesses to accept payments and manage finances through a unified solution.

Despite strong growth prospects, the market faces challenges related to high initial investment requirements and potential job displacement. However, opportunities are expanding through better customer insights, online-to-offline (O2O) integration, sustainable retail operations, automated fulfillment, and demand for connected commerce solutions.

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