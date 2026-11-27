MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electronic Shelf Label Market Report by Type, Component, Technology, Application, and Region 2026-2034" has been added tooffering.

The global electronic shelf label market reached USD 1.37 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 4.71 billion by 2034. According to the report, the market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.26% during 2026-2034. Growth is being supported by increasing demand for retail automation, accurate pricing, improved inventory management, environmental sustainability, and enhanced consumer engagement.

Retailers are adopting electronic shelf labels (ESLs) to manage dynamic pricing, promotions, and product information more efficiently. These systems allow prices to be updated in real-time across individual stores or entire retail networks, reducing manual labor and minimizing inconsistencies between shelves and checkout systems. Their ability to support centralized price management is particularly valuable to supermarkets, hypermarkets, and other retailers with extensive product portfolios.

Key Electronic Shelf Label Market Trends



Greater retail efficiency: ESLs reduce the time and labor required for manual price changes while supporting accurate, consistent pricing across retail locations.

Improved consumer experience: Real-time prices, promotions, nutritional details, inventory availability, and product information help retailers create a more transparent and informative shopping environment.

Sustainability initiatives: Reusable digital labels reduce dependence on printed paper tags and support corporate waste reduction and environmental objectives.

Technology development: Advances in E-ink displays, wireless communication, battery performance, IoT integration, and AI-enabled analytics are expanding ESL functionality. Competitive differentiation: Retailers can respond more quickly to demand patterns, competitor activity, inventory levels, and promotional opportunities through dynamic pricing capabilities.

Although implementation costs and resistance to replacing conventional shelf tags can affect adoption, the potential for lower labor expenses, fewer pricing errors, energy savings, and stronger consumer engagement is creating substantial long-term opportunities. ESL use is also expanding beyond retail into healthcare and logistics, where digital labeling can improve inventory visibility and operational accuracy.

Market Segmentation Highlights

Based on type, the market includes Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), full graphic E-paper, segmented E-paper, and other solutions. LCD accounted for the largest market share in 2025. LCD labels provide strong visibility, high contrast, vibrant colors, and responsive updates, making them suitable for retail environments that prioritize visual presentation and frequent promotional changes.

Full graphic E-paper labels support long battery life and low power consumption, making them well suited to retailers focused on sustainability and detailed product displays. Segmented E-paper labels provide clear presentation of prices and product codes while offering cost and energy efficiency, particularly in supermarkets and grocery stores.

By component, hardware held the largest market share. This category includes electronic labels and the infrastructure required for deployment and operation. Demand is supported by the need for durable displays capable of operating reliably in high-traffic environments. The software segment is also gaining importance as retailers invest in centralized platforms for pricing, promotions, inventory management, and data synchronization across store networks.

Radiofrequency represented the leading technology segment, ahead of infrared, near-field communication (NFC), and other technologies. Radiofrequency systems provide broad coverage, reliable wireless communication, and the ability to distribute pricing and product updates across large retail spaces. Infrared solutions can offer lower implementation costs, while NFC supports direct, short-range updates through compatible handheld devices.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets accounted for the largest application segment. These retailers manage extensive inventories and frequent promotional campaigns, increasing the need for automated price updates and consistent product information. Convenience stores are also adopting ESLs to support rapid product turnover, efficient use of limited shelf space, and accurate pricing.

Regional Electronic Shelf Label Market Outlook

Europe held the largest electronic shelf label market share in 2025. Adoption across Germany, France, the UK, and other European markets is supported by a mature retail sector, strong competition, and growing emphasis on sustainable store operations. Retailers throughout the region continue to invest in digital pricing systems to improve efficiency and meet consumer expectations for accuracy and transparency.

North America is experiencing robust growth, led by major retail chains in the United States. Dynamic pricing, technology-focused consumers, and demand for efficient promotion management are encouraging investment. Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-potential market due to rapid urbanization, expansion of modern retail formats, local manufacturing capabilities, and rising adoption in China, Japan, and South Korea.

Latin America is gradually expanding as large retail chains in Brazil, Mexico, and other urban markets modernize store infrastructure. The Middle East and Africa are also attracting investment, particularly in the UAE and South Africa, although infrastructure and economic conditions continue to influence adoption rates.

Competitive Landscape

Electronic shelf label companies are focusing on energy-efficient displays, broader wireless coverage, IoT integration, data-driven inventory management, and expansion into emerging markets. Strategic partnerships with retailers are helping vendors deliver integrated hardware and software solutions that support centralized operations.

Key companies profiled in the report include:



Altierre SAS

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

DIGI System Gurgaon Pvt. Ltd.

Displaydata Ltd.

LG CNS

M2C Communication doo Belgrade

Panasonic Corporation

Pricer AB

Samsung Electronics SES Imagotag

The electronic shelf label market outlook remains strong as retailers accelerate digital transformation and seek scalable solutions for pricing, promotions, inventory control, and consumer communication. Continued integration with IoT and AI technologies is expected to strengthen automation, enable data-driven decisions, and create additional growth opportunities through 2034.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900