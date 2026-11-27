MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Featuring Key Players Canadian Solar, Enphase Energy, GOODWE, Huawei Technologies Co., JA SOLAR Technology Co., LONGi, RISEN ENERGY Co., SolarEdge Technologies, SUNGROW, and Trinasolar

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Smart Solar Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component, Deployment, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart solar market was valued at USD 18.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 19.0 billion in 2026 to USD 44.4 billion by 2033. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.9% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising investment in digitally connected solar energy systems, renewable energy infrastructure, and advanced power management technologies.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest global revenue share of 42.3% in 2025. The region's leading position reflects continued renewable energy capacity expansion, power infrastructure modernization, and growing adoption of intelligent energy management solutions. North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are also expected to offer growth opportunities as governments, utilities, businesses, and consumers pursue decarbonization and energy efficiency objectives.

Smart solar technologies are gaining traction across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale applications. Compared with conventional solar installations, these solutions can improve energy yield, operational performance, system visibility, and grid interaction. Real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, optimized power generation, and automated energy management are enabling system owners and operators to reduce operational costs while strengthening long-term asset performance.

The economic benefits of intelligent solar infrastructure remain a major smart solar market growth driver. As countries expand renewable power generation and modernize electricity networks, smart solar systems can support grid integration, demand response management, and the reliability of distributed energy resources. These capabilities increase the value of solar assets while helping energy providers manage changing power demand and supply conditions more effectively.

Investment in AI-enabled energy platforms, smart grid technologies, advanced monitoring systems, and digital energy management solutions is further strengthening market development. In March 2026, Tata Power partnered with Salesforce to launch an AI-driven digital ecosystem spanning rooftop solar, EV charging, and smart energy solutions. The collaboration highlights the industry's increasing focus on integrated platforms that connect renewable generation, mobility, customer services, and intelligent power management.

The report evaluates revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and analyzes industry trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Market segmentation covers component, deployment, and region, providing insight into the technologies and implementation models influencing smart solar adoption.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



Hardware

Software Services

Hardware includes the physical technologies required to monitor, control, and optimize solar power generation. Software is expected to remain central to performance analytics, system management, forecasting, and automation. Services support implementation, maintenance, monitoring, and ongoing optimization as solar infrastructure becomes more connected and data-driven.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



On-grid

Off-grid Hybrid Systems

On-grid deployments benefit from increasing smart grid investment and the need for improved coordination between distributed solar resources and electricity networks. Off-grid installations support energy access and independent power generation, while Hybrid Systems combine multiple energy resources and management capabilities to improve resilience and operational flexibility.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

Across these regions, the smart solar market is positioned to benefit from renewable energy targets, declining technology costs, digital transformation, and demand for more reliable and efficient power systems. Continued innovation in intelligent monitoring, automation, predictive analytics, and grid integration is expected to reinforce smart solar's role in the transition toward connected, flexible, and lower-carbon energy infrastructure.

Companies Featured



Canadian Solar

Enphase Energy

GOODWE

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

JA SOLAR Technology Co., Ltd.

LONGi

RISEN ENERGY CO., LTD.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

SUNGROW Trinasolar

For more information about this report visit

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