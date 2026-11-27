Hyderabad, India, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the UK hospitality market size USD 63.8 billion in 2026 to USD 66.47 billion in 2027, reaching USD 80.95 billion by 2032 at a 4.02% CAGR. Digital travel discovery and inbound tourism are supporting accommodation demand, while rates relief for eligible pubs in England provides additional support. However, rising labor costs and energy-price uncertainty may limit service capacity, making hotel rebranding and expansion through existing rooms more attractive than new construction.

UK Hospitality Industry Growth Drivers

Weaker Sterling Supporting International Visitor Demand

A weaker pound can make travel to the United Kingdom more affordable for overseas visitors, improving the appeal of hotels, resorts, and other accommodation options. Lower relative travel costs can encourage international travelers to extend their stays or consider the United Kingdom when choosing between destinations. This supports inbound tourism and creates additional demand for accommodation, particularly in cities and destinations with strong international visitor flows. Hotel operators can benefit from higher occupancy opportunities while continuing to generate room revenue in sterling.

Blending Remote Work with Leisure Travel

The growing flexibility of remote and hybrid work allows travelers to combine business responsibilities with leisure during the same trip. This can encourage guests to extend their stays beyond weekends, creating additional demand for mid-week accommodation. Hotels can capture this opportunity by providing reliable connectivity, comfortable workspaces, and services that support both work and leisure needs. Extending an existing stay can also help properties generate additional room revenue without relying entirely on new bookings.

Expanding Digital Booking and Guest Discovery

The growing use of digital platforms and AI-powered search is changing how travelers discover and book hotels. Properties that improve their online visibility and simplify the booking process can reach potential guests earlier in the decision-making journey. Integrating AI-driven discovery with convenient booking options can help hotels increase direct bookings and strengthen their digital distribution channels.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says:“Mordor Intelligence brings together current hospitality market developments with a structured research approach to assess the United Kingdom's hospitality landscape. This perspective helps stakeholders understand key market trends, demand factors, and industry developments shaping the sector.”

Key Segments Covered in the United Kingdom Hospitality Market Report

By Type

Chain Hotels

Independent Hotels

By Accommodation Class

Luxury

Mid & Upper-Midscale Hotels

Budget & Economy

Serviced Apartments

By Booking Channel

Direct Digital

OTAs

Corporate/MICE

Wholesale & Traditional Agents

By Geography

England

Scotland

Wales

Northern Ireland

Overview – UK Hospitality Industry

Study Period 2020 - 2032 Market Size in 2026 USD 63.8 Billion Market Size in 2027 USD 66.47 Billion Market Size Forecast 2032 USD 80.95 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 4.02 % during 2027-2032 Segments Covered By Type, By Accommodation Class, By Booking Channel and By Geography Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.



UK Hospitality Market Analysis by Region

Northern Ireland is expected to be the fastest-growing geography during the forecast period, supported by increasing demand for holiday travel. The rise in leisure trips is creating a larger pool of potential guests for hotels and other accommodation providers. However, hotel occupancy has not increased at the same pace as overall visitor activity, indicating room to capture more of this demand. Accommodation operators can benefit by converting a greater share of leisure visitors into paid stays through competitive pricing, targeted offers, and convenient booking options.

England remains the largest geography in the United Kingdom hospitality market, supported by its extensive domestic travel base and strong concentration of accommodation demand. The region benefits from a well-established flow of overnight leisure and business trips, providing hotels with a broad pool of potential guests. Even when domestic travel volumes fluctuate, the size of the existing visitor base creates opportunities for accommodation providers to maintain demand through competitive offerings, convenient locations, and effective booking strategies.

Scotland and Wales both offer opportunities for accommodation providers, supported by established domestic tourism demand and growing interest in serviced stays. Scotland benefits from strong visitor use of serviced accommodation, creating a well-established customer base for these properties. In Wales, rising demand for serviced accommodation and leisure travel is strengthening opportunities for holiday-focused lodging. These trends provide operators with scope to attract domestic travelers through flexible, comfortable, and convenient accommodation options.

Key Companies Covered in the United Kingdom Hospitality Sector

Whitbread PLC

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

Compass Group PLC

Greene King

Mitchells & Butlers

J D Wetherspoon

Travelodge Hotels Limited

Accor S.A.

Hilton Worldwide

Marriott International

Stonegate Pub Company

Young & Co.'s Brewery

Loungers Limited



Greggs PLC

Domino's Pizza Group Costa Coffee (Coca-Cola)

Wagamama (The Restaurant Group)

Sodexo UK & Ireland

Aramark UK

Center Parcs UK

Merlin Entertainments

Explore Trending Reports from Mordor Intelligence

Luxury Hotel Market Size: The luxury hotel market is projected to grow from USD 150.2 billion in 2026 to USD 162.7 billion in 2027, reaching USD 239.4 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.04% during 2027–2032. Rising international travel, improving purchasing power in key markets such as China, and longer business-leisure trips are supporting demand for premium accommodation. Hotels are responding through destination-focused luxury formats, personalized experiences, and flexible booking strategies that combine direct channels with travel agencies.

Airport Hospitality Market Growth: The global airport hospitality market was valued at USD 25.21 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 25.74 billion in 2026 to USD 33.86 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.63% during 2026–2031. Rising passenger traffic is strengthening demand for airport hospitality services, including lounges, airport hotels, sleep facilities, concierge services, and other premium amenities. Growing traveler expectations for comfort and convenience are encouraging airports and hospitality providers to expand and enhance these offerings.

Alternative Accommodation Market Trends: The alternative accommodation market is projected to grow from USD 132.34 billion in 2025 to USD 137.63 billion in 2026, reaching USD 184.43 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.03% during 2026–2031. Growing traveler preference for authentic local experiences, culturally immersive stays, and flexible accommodation options is supporting market expansion. Demand for alternatives to traditional hotels is also encouraging providers to offer more diverse and personalized lodging experiences.

Capsule Hotel Market Share: The global capsule hotel market is segmented by traveler type, capsule type, booking channel, application, and geography. Traveler types include solo and group travelers, while capsule types cover single, double, and premium/deluxe options. Booking channels include OTAs, direct bookings, travel agents, and others, while applications span leisure, business, and transit/layover stays. Geographically, the market covers North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Market forecasts are presented in terms of value (USD).

Boutique Hotel Market Analysis: The global boutique hotel market remains highly fragmented, with independent properties, regional collections, luxury operators, and soft-brand hotels following diverse business models. Major hospitality groups such as Marriott International, Accor, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG continue to expand their lifestyle offerings. At the same time, distinctive local character, personalized experiences, and unique property concepts remain important factors influencing guest preferences.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180 + countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.