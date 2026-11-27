Hospitality Industry In UK To Hit USD 80.95 Bn By 2032 With Online Travel Agencies Holding 36.82% Market Share, Reports Mordor Intelligence
|Study Period
|2020 - 2032
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 63.8 Billion
|Market Size in 2027
|USD 66.47 Billion
|Market Size Forecast 2032
|USD 80.95 Billion
|Industry Expansion
|Growing at a CAGR of 4.02 % during 2027-2032
|Segments Covered
|By Type, By Accommodation Class, By Booking Channel and By Geography
|Customization Scope
|Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.
UK Hospitality Market Analysis by Region
Northern Ireland is expected to be the fastest-growing geography during the forecast period, supported by increasing demand for holiday travel. The rise in leisure trips is creating a larger pool of potential guests for hotels and other accommodation providers. However, hotel occupancy has not increased at the same pace as overall visitor activity, indicating room to capture more of this demand. Accommodation operators can benefit by converting a greater share of leisure visitors into paid stays through competitive pricing, targeted offers, and convenient booking options.
England remains the largest geography in the United Kingdom hospitality market, supported by its extensive domestic travel base and strong concentration of accommodation demand. The region benefits from a well-established flow of overnight leisure and business trips, providing hotels with a broad pool of potential guests. Even when domestic travel volumes fluctuate, the size of the existing visitor base creates opportunities for accommodation providers to maintain demand through competitive offerings, convenient locations, and effective booking strategies.
Scotland and Wales both offer opportunities for accommodation providers, supported by established domestic tourism demand and growing interest in serviced stays. Scotland benefits from strong visitor use of serviced accommodation, creating a well-established customer base for these properties. In Wales, rising demand for serviced accommodation and leisure travel is strengthening opportunities for holiday-focused lodging. These trends provide operators with scope to attract domestic travelers through flexible, comfortable, and convenient accommodation options.
Key Companies Covered in the United Kingdom Hospitality Sector
- Whitbread PLC
- InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)
- Compass Group PLC
- Greene King
- Mitchells & Butlers
- J D Wetherspoon
- Travelodge Hotels Limited
- Accor S.A.
- Hilton Worldwide
- Marriott International
- Stonegate Pub Company
- Young & Co.'s Brewery
- Loungers Limited
- Greggs PLC Domino's Pizza Group Costa Coffee (Coca-Cola)
- Wagamama (The Restaurant Group)
- Sodexo UK & Ireland
- Aramark UK
- Center Parcs UK
- Merlin Entertainments
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Airport Hospitality Market Growth: The global airport hospitality market was valued at USD 25.21 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 25.74 billion in 2026 to USD 33.86 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.63% during 2026–2031. Rising passenger traffic is strengthening demand for airport hospitality services, including lounges, airport hotels, sleep facilities, concierge services, and other premium amenities. Growing traveler expectations for comfort and convenience are encouraging airports and hospitality providers to expand and enhance these offerings.
Alternative Accommodation Market Trends: The alternative accommodation market is projected to grow from USD 132.34 billion in 2025 to USD 137.63 billion in 2026, reaching USD 184.43 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.03% during 2026–2031. Growing traveler preference for authentic local experiences, culturally immersive stays, and flexible accommodation options is supporting market expansion. Demand for alternatives to traditional hotels is also encouraging providers to offer more diverse and personalized lodging experiences.
Capsule Hotel Market Share: The global capsule hotel market is segmented by traveler type, capsule type, booking channel, application, and geography. Traveler types include solo and group travelers, while capsule types cover single, double, and premium/deluxe options. Booking channels include OTAs, direct bookings, travel agents, and others, while applications span leisure, business, and transit/layover stays. Geographically, the market covers North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Market forecasts are presented in terms of value (USD).
Boutique Hotel Market Analysis: The global boutique hotel market remains highly fragmented, with independent properties, regional collections, luxury operators, and soft-brand hotels following diverse business models. Major hospitality groups such as Marriott International, Accor, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG continue to expand their lifestyle offerings. At the same time, distinctive local character, personalized experiences, and unique property concepts remain important factors influencing guest preferences.
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Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180 + countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.Its offerings include syndicated industry reports Synapse, Data Center Intelligence, and Robotics Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.com. CONTACT: For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:...
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