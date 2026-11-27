MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Nyack child and teen therapy practice offers family sessions and depression and anxiety care, in person or online, through the holidays and into January.

NYACK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Courageous Kids Counseling, a child and teen therapy practice based in Nyack, New York, is reminding Rockland County families that support is available through the holiday season and the winter break that follows.The holidays pack travel, late nights, family gatherings and a school calendar that stops and starts into a few short weeks. Parents call about meltdowns before a party, a teenager who stays in their room most of December, or a child who keeps asking about a grandparent who won't be at the table this year. Some of it passes once January comes. When it doesn't, families start looking for help.When the Season Feels HeavyGrief or a first holiday after a divorce can make the season harder for a child to carry. Younger kids rarely have words for it, so it comes out as irritability or clinginess at home. Depression can be harder to spot. It can look like shyness or ordinary moodiness before it shows up as acting out at school or slipping grades. The practice provides child depression treatment in Nyack using cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and play therapy, and parents get regular updates and practical guidance for what happens at home between sessions.Family Sessions Over the BreakHoliday visits can bring the same arguments back every year. Family counseling in Nyack gives everyone a structured place to slow down and work on communication and conflict before the next gathering. Sessions can include the whole family or smaller groupings, such as a parent and child together. In-person sessions take place at the Nyack office, and video sessions are available across New York.Getting Back to School in JanuaryWinter break undoes routines that took all fall to build. For some children, the first mornings back bring stomachaches or a flat refusal to get on the bus. Teens may come back behind on assignments and dreading the catch-up. Starting therapy over the break gives a child time to practice coping skills before the school routine returns. The team treats separation anxiety and school refusal with CBT, exposure and response prevention, play therapy and pediatric biofeedback. Executive function coaching is also available for students who lose ground on organization.Offices and AccessFamilies can meet with a child therapist in Rockland County at the Nyack office at 13 North Broadway, which serves Rockland and Westchester counties. A second office in Ramsey, New Jersey serves Bergen County. Secure online sessions are available to families anywhere in New York and New Jersey, which helps when holiday travel takes a family out of town. Families can start with a free phone consultation with a licensed child therapist.About Courageous Kids CounselingFounded by Erica Smuckler, LCSW, Courageous Kids Counseling provides child therapy, teen therapy, family therapy, group therapy, parent coaching, and online sessions for ages 3 to 17. The team treats anxiety, depression, trauma, ADHD, OCD, selective mutism, and behavioral challenges. Clinicians are available and licensed in both New York and New Jersey.

Erica Smuckler, LCSW

Courageous Kids Counseling

+1 914-745-7688

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Courageous Kids Counseling Offers Holiday and Winter Break Support in Nyack News Provided By MGMT Digital November 27, 2026, 15:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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