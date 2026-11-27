E&A Construction's President Jenny Sakalis and Island Harvest President Randi Shubin Dresner at the 18th Annual FourLeaf Turkey Drive, benefiting Island Harvest Food Bank and supporting efforts to provide Thanksgiving meals to families in need across Long Island

Company Supports Local Families Through Partnership with Island Harvest Food Bank

- Jenny Sakalis, President of E&A ConstructionBETHPAGE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- E&A Construction is spreading generosity this holiday season, contributing $500 to the 18th Annual FourLeaf Turkey Drive in support of Island Harvest Food Bank.The donation will help Island Harvest continue its efforts to combat food insecurity and provide Thanksgiving meals to Long Island families in need. By participating in the annual initiative, E&A Construction joins fellow local businesses and community organizations in helping make a difference for neighbors facing food insecurity.“Giving back to the communities we serve has always been woven into the fabric of E&A Construction's history and remains an important part of our company culture,” said Jenny Sakalis, President of E&A Construction.“We believe that being a part of a community means more than simply doing business there; it means supporting our neighbors, helping families in need, and making a meaningful difference whenever we can. We are proud to support this year's FourLeaf Turkey Drive and contribute to an initiative that brings people together to help families across Long Island, especially during the holiday season.”The FourLeaf Turkey Drive, hosted by FourLeaf Federal Credit Union, is celebrating its 18th year of collecting frozen turkeys, non-perishable food items and monetary contributions for Island Harvest. The annual initiative brings the community together to help ensure families throughout the region have access to food during Thanksgiving and beyond. This year's drive collected the equivalent of 4,824 turkeys.About E&A Construction:E&A is a full-service construction management and general construction firm that has been providing services to Long Island and the Greater New York area for more than 25 years. With a commitment to delivering comprehensive construction solutions, the company serves clients throughout the region. To learn more, visit .

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E&A Construction Gives Back with Donation to Annual FourLeaf Turkey Drive News Provided By Standard Advisors Group November 27, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media



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