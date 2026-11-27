Narrow Band Internet Of Things (IoT) Market

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The Business Research Company's Narrow Band Internet Of Things (IoT) Market Report 2026– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The narrow band internet of things (NB-IoT) market has experienced remarkable expansion recently, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for efficient connectivity solutions. As the IoT ecosystem grows more sophisticated, this market is positioned for rapid development, supported by key drivers and innovative trends that are shaping its future landscape.

Narrow Band Internet of Things Market Size Growth and Projections

The NB-IoT market size has surged notably in recent years, with expectations to climb from $3.6 billion in 2025 to $4.67 billion in 2026, representing a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.7%. This historical growth has been fueled by escalating demand for low-power connectivity solutions, expanding cellular network coverage, the increasing use of smart meters, enhanced machine-to-machine communications, and the widespread deployment of connected tracking devices. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $13.04 billion by 2030, driven by the rollout of smart city infrastructures, the rise in remote asset monitoring applications, growth in connected agricultural technologies, the adoption of healthcare IoT devices, and the need for long-duration connectivity. Emerging trends expected to influence the market include the coexistence of LTE-M and NB-IoT networks, standalone NB-IoT deployments, the expansion of low-power wide-area cellular networks, growing reliance on licensed-spectrum narrowband connectivity, and the proliferation of battery-powered IoT devices with extended lifespans.

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Key Factors Fueling the Narrow Band Internet of Things Market Growth

One of the primary forces propelling the NB-IoT market is the rising adoption of connected devices. These devices-equipped with sensors, software, and communication technologies-can collect and exchange data over networks, enabling various smart applications. The increasing prevalence of smart home gadgets, industrial equipment, healthcare devices, and smart meters is driving demand for reliable, energy-efficient, wide-area connectivity solutions that support vast numbers of devices while maintaining long battery life and broad coverage.

To illustrate, in June 2026, the Institute of Internet Economics reported that the global connected IoT device base was projected to reach about 24.1 billion units, up from 21.1 billion in 2025. This rapid growth in connected devices is intensifying the need for NB-IoT solutions that can deliver cost-effective, low-power, and wide-area data transmission capabilities, thereby significantly contributing to market expansion.

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Critical Segments Shaping the Narrow Band Internet of Things Industry

This market is categorized into several important segments that define its structure and focus:

- By Type: In Band, Stand Alone, Guard Band

- By Component: Network, Module

- By Deployment: Public Network Deployment, Private Network Deployment, Hybrid Network Deployment

- By Application: Alarm and Detector, Smart Parking, Smart Meter, Smart Lighting, Asset Tracking

- By End Use: Automotive, Agriculture, Infrastructure, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, and Other End Users

Further breakdowns include subsegments within types such as LTE-M and NB-IoT coexistence for In Band; dedicated NB-IoT carriers and GSM refarming for Stand Alone; and LTE Guard Band Deployment alongside NB-IoT Guard Band Deployment for the Guard Band category.

Emerging Trends Enhancing Narrow Band Internet of Things Market Potential

Leading companies are innovating by developing advanced connectivity solutions like multi-orbit IoT roaming, which improves device coverage and reliability in remote and underserved locations. Multi-orbit IoT roaming enables NB-IoT devices to switch seamlessly between terrestrial mobile networks and satellite systems operating in geostationary Earth orbit (GEO) and low Earth orbit (LEO).

For example, Deutsche Telekom AG introduced the world's first multi-orbit IoT roaming solution in February 2026. This breakthrough integrates terrestrial NB-IoT networks with satellite services from providers such as Skylo, Sateliot, and OQ Technology, allowing uninterrupted data transmission across challenging environments. This technology supports critical applications including infrastructure monitoring, maritime vessel tracking, and autonomous sensor networks.

Regional Performance and Growth in the Narrow Band Internet of Things Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the NB-IoT market, highlighting its established infrastructure and adoption rates. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period, fueled by rapid urbanization, government initiatives supporting smart cities, and increasing IoT adoption. The market report also covers other significant regions such as South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective.

Influential Companies Steering the Narrow Band Internet of Things Market

Several key players are actively shaping this industry with their innovations and strategic initiatives. Prominent companies include China Mobile Limited, Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Orange S.A., Vodafone Group Plc, Qualcomm Incorporated, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Bharti Airtel Limited, ZTE Corporation, MediaTek Inc., Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Tata Communications Limited, Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Fibocom Wireless Inc., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, China Telecom Corporation Limited, China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, Sequans Communications S.A., Telit Cinterion, and Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. These organizations are instrumental in driving innovation, expanding infrastructure, and broadening market reach.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Narrow Band Internet Of Things (IoT) Market Value Expected To Grow At 29.3% CAGR, Reaching $13.04 Billion By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 27, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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