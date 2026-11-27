MENAFN - IANS) Dindori, Nov 27 (IANS) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Friday raided the Gorakhpur Krishi Upaj Mandi office in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district as part of a probe into alleged irregularities in paddy procurement and milling.

The raid was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Charanjeet Singh Dhami.

Before reaching the mandi office, the team searched the District Civil Supplies Corporation office and seized documents related to the case.

The investigation has revealed alleged irregularities in paddy transportation permits, with thousands of truckloads of paddy reportedly transported from Harra Rice Mill to Maharashtra.

The mill and its associated warehouse are under scrutiny, while the Ganeshpur Rice Mill may also face investigation.

The probe has also found discrepancies in procurement records, including purchases allegedly registered in the names of fictitious farmers.

The list of supposed sellers included a 13-year-old minor.

Procurement of thousands of quintals of paddy was also recorded in the names of labourers, raising questions about the authenticity of the transactions.

The EOW team is examining procurement records, transport permits and other documents to establish the extent of the alleged irregularities and identify those involved.

A team was constituted on October 27 on the instructions of Collector Anju Pawan Bhadauria to investigate complaints of irregularities in paddy procurement and milling.

DSP Charanjeet Singh Dhami said the department had received complaints regarding irregularities in paddy procurement and sale.

"The team is currently scrutinising documents and questioning personnel," he said, adding that further investigation is underway.