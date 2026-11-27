MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) India and the Philippines on Friday jointly held the fourth Service-to-Service Talks led by Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQIDS) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Ministry of Defence stated.

According to the HQIDS, the talks provided an opportunity to review ongoing military engagements, identify new avenues for tri-service cooperation and strengthen collaboration in training, maritime security, defence technology and emerging domains.

The engagement, it said further, reflects the shared commitment of both countries to advancing their Strategic Partnership and contributing towards peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Both sides had held the third Service to Service (STS) meeting in Manila in September 2024 along with the fifth Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting at the Joint Secretary level.

The two countries signed an agreement on defence industry and logistics cooperation in November 2017 and have also set up a separate Joint Defence Industry and Logistics Committee (JDILC) under the MoU.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr in Manila as both leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across several sectors under the Strategic Partnership and also exchanged views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 23rd ASEAN-India summit.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated the Philippines on its successful chairmanship of ASEAN this year. He also appreciated the Philippines' role as the country coordinator for India in ASEAN since 2024 and its continued support in strengthening ASEAN-India relations.

The two leaders also warmly recalled their recent meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi in September 2026, which President Marcos Jr attended at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi in the former's capacity as ASEAN Chair.

"They appreciated the increased momentum in bilateral cooperation in various areas such as defence and security, space, railway infrastructure, fintech, and trade and investment under the aegis of the Strategic Partnership established between the two countries during the State Visit of President Marcos Jr. in August 2025. The leaders also exchanged views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest," the MEA said.