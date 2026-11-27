MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) International President Alok Kumar on Friday questioned Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's silence amid a controversy over lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp at the 'deepathoon' atop Thiruparankundram hill in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, accusing the LoP of "consolidating Muslim votes by insulting Hindus".

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court issued contempt of court notices to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department and other senior state authorities over the alleged willful disobedience of its order permitting the lighting of the traditional lamp.

Speaking to IANS, the VHP Chief questioned whether the book carried by Rahul Gandhi is actually a copy of the Constitution or not.

"I also do not know whether he (Rahul Gandhi) has read it. Whenever a terrorist is killed, he opens that book and talks about human rights. When Hindus are driven out of Kashmir, the book remains closed. When Supreme Court orders are violated, the book remains closed," Alok Kumar said.

"That book is not (a copy of) the Constitution; it is about narrow politics that seeks to consolidate the Muslim vote bank by insulting Hindus," he alleged, claiming that the Hindu community did not support the Congress in the Assembly elections held earlier this year.

"In Tamil Nadu and Assam, almost all the MLAs elected from their party, barring one, are Muslims. Their MLA in Bengal is Muslim, and in Kerala they succeed due to their alliance with the Muslim League. They are no longer acting like a national party; they are trying to become (another version of the) Muslim League, and the country is beginning to understand that," he remarked.

Separately, Alok Kumar also shared his views on Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav's proposed visit to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, asking him to first seek forgiveness for the police firing on 'kar sevaks' in 1990, since the incident took place during the tenure of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav-led Uttar Pradesh government.

"I would hope that before going he (Akhilesh Yadav) takes a dip in the Saryu river and seeks forgiveness for the firing on 'kar sevaks' and the deaths that occurred during his father's tenure," he said.

The VHP Chief added that the SP President should also apologise for doing "nothing" for Ayodhya during his own tenure as Chief Minister, for not visiting it or introducing any meaningful projects for the city.

"After that, he can visit the temple. The temple is open to all Hindus. Whether he comes (to the temple) out of devotion or because of preparations for the 2027 elections, I believe he should first seek forgiveness and perform repentance," he said.

Meanwhile, when asked about the Centre's emphasis on the need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Alok Kumar opined there should not be any controversy over it as, according to him, it is about gender justice and women's rights.

"Women are not property. When the entire world accepts that a man should have only one wife, why should four wives be permitted? Why should a husband have the right to divorce his wife merely by uttering "talaq" three times within a short period? Why should a woman, who serves her husband and family and bears children, be denied a share in property after her husband's death?" he asked.

Underlining that the global ideal is equality between men and women, dignity for women, and their right to live with respect, the VHP Chief said: "Therefore, I believe the Uniform Civil Code is necessary, should be implemented across the country, and I am pleased that several states are moving in this direction, with two states already having implemented it."