MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 27 (IANS) Director Kanishka Gandham's upcoming film, starring actor Virat Karrna in the lead role, has now been titled 'Rustum', its makers announced on Friday.

Primeshow Entertainment, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share a Title glimpse teaser on Friday on the occasion of actor Virat Karrna's birthday.

It wrote, "A new world. A RAMPAGE like never before. Presenting the Title Glimpse of #Rustum - An intense tale of action, drama & inner conflict. Starring @ViratKarrna. Written & Directed by @GandhamKanishka. Produced by @Niran_Reddy, @Chaitanyaniran."

Actor Virat Karrna, for his part, responded to the title glimpse put out by the production house with a post of his own. He wrote, "A birthday made even more special with the announcement of #Rustum! A promising subject and a passionate team. Looking forward to this exciting journey!"

The upcoming film is being produced by K. Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy under the Primeshow Entertainment banner.

Interestingly, Rustum is a title that carries its own legacy, having been associated with Megastar Chiranjeevi's blockbuster in the past. Now, the makers are looking to bring the title back with a fresh vision, promising an intense and distinctive action drama.

The title glimpse introduces various facets of the film's world, building intrigue with its stylized animation, striking visuals and impressive background score. It culminates in the introduction of Virat, seen from the back without revealing his face. His chiselled physique and imposing presence make the reveal intriguing, leaving audiences eager to see more.

Sources say Rustum has been envisioned as an intense action drama that aims to go beyond conventional action filmmaking, promising striking action sequences, a meticulously crafted world and a compelling visual experience. Blending powerful storytelling, gripping drama and deep human emotions, the film explores a man's battle with himself, with guilt emerging as his greatest adversary.

With an intriguing title, an impressive glimpse and an ambitious vision, Rustum seems to have set the stage for an engaging cinematic experience.

The title glimpse, sources in the know claim, will mark the beginning of an exciting journey.