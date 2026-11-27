The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation has welcomed the progress report from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), on the digital modernisation project implemented across South Africa's foreign missions.

The committee was briefed by the department on progress achieved with the ICT Modernisation Project in the virtual missions abroad, focusing on comprehensive solutions and actionable commitments to ensure a resilient and sustainable the ICT infrastructure.

The department told the committee that the project aims to modernise data storage, network, telephony and cybersecurity infrastructure to ensure the continuous, stable, secure and reliable delivery of ICT services to internal and external stakeholders.

In a prepared presentation to the portfolio committee, DIRCO said the digitalisation project will also enable and support the automation of business processes and the integration of business information systems to improve operational efficiency and enhance ICT service delivery across the department.

The modernisation will also strengthen digital service delivery by supporting the core digital services through a skilled, capable and reliable ICT workforce that meets the evolving needs of the business.

Other objectives include the provision of secure mobile and remote digital capabilities that will allow internal and external stakeholders to access services anytime and anywhere, as well as the continuous implementation, monitoring and promotion of cybersecurity measures to safeguard internal and external users when using the department's digital platforms and services.

The committee heard that DIRCO also seeks to adopt and implement emerging and advanced technologies that support the department's digital transformation agenda and enhance South Africa's foreign policy engagement through online and digital platforms.

DIRCO also confirmed the implementation of three data centres in Pretoria, Washington DC, and London, this is to minimise disruption of services so that if one centre is down another kicks in.

The department is also launching a travel app to assist South African travellers and department officials with travel information, consular services, travel assistance and communication while travelling locally or internationally.

The committee also heard about the closure of South Africa Consulate in Chicago, Israel (temporarily closed), São Tomé&Príncipe and Sudan (due to conflict in that country).

DIRCO also reported that the challenges of non-working visa printing machines in many of its foreign missions will no longer be an issue, with the rolling out the electronic travel authorisation system.

Chairperson Supra Mahumapelo welcomed the progress report and warned the department against complacency as the space of technology for continuously evolving.“Thank you for the comprehensive progress report. We need to avoid complacency as we continue with the rollout of the modernisation project,” he said.

He also reiterated the committee's standing position that the rollout of digital technology in foreign missions will be discussed in the committee every six month, as part of continuing parliamentary oversight.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.