MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Nov 27 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has called for concerted efforts to preserve, promote and popularise the state's indigenous games, highlighting their cultural significance and rich traditional heritage.

Khemchand Singh, who is a lifelong Taekwondo master, on Friday attended the valedictory function of the 2nd Manipur State Haomee Wrestling Championship, 2026, held at Senapati Mini Stadium in Senapati, a predominantly Naga-inhabited region.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister stressed that indigenous games inherited from our forefathers should also be suitably modernised without losing their traditional essence, so that they can attract wider audiences and greater participation. He further observed that introducing appropriate changes to the presentation and format of such events could generate greater public interest, just as beauty competitions have evolved to attract audiences.

Expressing concern over the declining interest among the younger generation in indigenous games, Khemchand Singh observed that many children today are reluctant to take up such traditional sports, as they are often told that these games do not guarantee employment opportunities.

The CM mentioned that he was informed that this trend could gradually lead to the disappearance of these traditional games and stressed that the legacy inherited from our forefathers must be preserved and passed on to future generations.

Drawing an analogy with Taekwondo in Korea, the Chief Minister said that traditional sports need to evolve with time through appropriate modifications and improvements to make them more appealing to spectators. He observed that the popularity of any sporting event largely depends on how interesting it is for people to watch, citing football as an example of a sport that attracts large crowds.

Khemchand Singh recalled that he had encouraged the Deputy CM Losii Dikho to organise Naga Wrestling when the latter approached him with the proposal for a wrestling championship, emphasising the importance of preserving indigenous sporting traditions. He further said that the term 'Haomee' signifies indigenous and that Naga indigenous wrestling, known as 'Mukna' in Manipuri, is one of the traditional indigenous games practised in different parts of the state.

Although there may be variations in the styles of the game, the traditional forms of wrestling share similarities. He also stated that a seminar on 'Mukna' is scheduled to be held in Imphal soon and requested the organisers invite the Senapati District Wrestling Association to the seminar.

Khemchand Singh expressed hope that the Haomee Wrestling Championship would continue to grow and be organised successfully in the coming years.

Later, the Chief Minister distributed cash prizes of Rs 1 lakh each to Thangjam Ningthemba, L. Joyland Mavei and Adavio Shiba, the champions of the Heavyweight, Lightweight and Middleweight categories respectively.

Seventy-seven wrestlers from different parts of Manipur participated in the four-day championship, held from November 24 to 27 and organised by the Senapati District Wrestling Association Manipur (SDWAM), competing in the three weight categories.

The programme was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, MLA Thangjam Arunkumar Singh, Senapati district Deputy Commissioner Dharun Kumar and other government officials. Leaders of various civil society organisations (CSOs), including the United Naga Council (UNC) and Naga People's Organisation (NPO), among others, also attended the event.

On his return, the Chief Minister also interacted with women vendors at Kangpokpi Bazar.