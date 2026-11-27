The global refrigerated air dryers market was valued at US$1.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$2.4 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by industrial expansion, stricter compressed-air quality requirements, increased automation, and rising demand for energy-efficient air treatment systems.

Refrigerated Air Dryers Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Refrigerated air dryers play an important role in compressed air systems by controlling moisture that can cause corrosion, scaling, production disruptions, equipment damage, and product quality issues. Their ability to deliver consistent air quality with relatively low maintenance requirements makes them suitable for manufacturing and processing environments where moderate pressure dew points are sufficient.

Demand is increasing across the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, automotive, paper, electronics, and healthcare industries. In food processing and pharmaceutical production, dry compressed air supports sanitation, packaging integrity, laboratory operations, and regulatory compliance. Automotive manufacturers use moisture-controlled air to improve paint application and reduce finish defects, while electronics producers depend on dry air to help protect sensitive components from condensation and corrosion.

Energy efficiency remains a major market driver as industrial operators seek to reduce electricity consumption and total operating costs. Technological advances, including intelligent controls, improved heat exchangers, efficient condensate management, and demand-responsive cycling systems, are strengthening product performance. Expanding industrial activity in developing economies is also creating opportunities for reliable and cost-effective compressed air treatment solutions.

Product Type Analysis

The market includes cycling, non-cycling, and other refrigerated air dryer configurations. Cycling refrigerated air dryers regulate refrigeration capacity according to compressed air demand, improving efficiency in facilities with variable operating loads. The cycling segment is forecast to reach US$1.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.0%.

Non-cycling refrigerated air dryers operate continuously and are widely selected for applications with stable compressed air demand. Their straightforward operation, reliability, and maintenance profile support adoption in continuous production environments. The non-cycling segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% through 2032.

Regional Refrigerated Air Dryers Market Outlook

The United States refrigerated air dryers market was valued at US$388.4 million in 2025. China is forecast to record an 11.4% CAGR and reach US$509.5 million by 2032, supported by manufacturing investment, infrastructure development, and demand for efficient industrial equipment. The report also evaluates market trends in Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation



Product types: Cycling, non-cycling, and other product types.

Applications: Food and beverages, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, paper, healthcare, and other industrial applications.

Geographic coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Market measurement: Annual sales analysis and forecasts presented in US$ million for 2025 through 2032.

Competitive Landscape

The refrigerated air dryers market report assesses competitive positioning, geographic presence, product strategies, and the business prospects of established and emerging participants. Companies covered include:



Anest Iwata Corporation

Atlas Copco Group

Beko Technologies

Donaldson Company

Eaton Compressors and Fabrication, Inc.

Gardner Denver Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Kaeser Compressors, Inc.

MTA

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Risheng SPX Corporation (Deltech)

Key Market Insights



Industrial automation is increasing the need for consistent compressed-air quality in precision manufacturing.

Energy-saving cycling dryers are gaining traction in facilities with fluctuating air demand.

Food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and healthcare applications are benefiting from stricter air quality and hygiene requirements.

Rapid industrialization is strengthening demand across China and other Asia-Pacific markets. Advances in monitoring, control systems, and refrigeration efficiency are helping lower lifecycle costs.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks early market signals emerging from domain expert discussions, corporate activity, industry conferences, executive presentations, technical publications, annual reports, institutional research, and other validated sources. These perspectives provide context beyond conventional secondary research and help identify developments that may influence future market direction.

The analysis connects technology trends, regulatory requirements, end-use demand, and competitive strategies to highlight potential revenue opportunities and business risks. It also examines company-level intelligence and regional competitive structures. Where analytically relevant, market share analysis extends beyond a single global figure to reflect differences among major geographic markets.

Report Benefits



Evaluate the global refrigerated air dryers market outlook through 2032.

Identify the product segments, applications, and regions with strong growth potential.

Assess the drivers, restraints, technology developments, and regulatory factors influencing demand.

Review the competitive landscape and geographic presence of leading market participants.

Support strategic planning, market entry, investment, and revenue-development decisions. Receive complimentary report updates for one year to remain informed about relevant market developments.

Key Attributes

