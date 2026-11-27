The global network hardware market was valued at US$122 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$155.1 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by accelerating cloud adoption, digital transformation, remote and hybrid work, expanding Internet of Things (IoT) deployments, and rising demand for secure, high-speed connectivity.

Network hardware remains central to modern IT infrastructure as enterprises, telecommunications providers, internet service providers, government agencies and consumers generate and exchange increasing volumes of data. Investments in routers, switches, wireless local area network equipment, gateways, network servers, set-top boxes and security appliances are rising as organizations modernize legacy infrastructure and strengthen network performance.

Technology Innovation Reshapes Network Infrastructure

Software-defined networking, network automation and orchestration are changing how organizations deploy, configure and manage infrastructure. Centralized control, programmable interfaces and automated provisioning enable IT teams to improve scalability, reduce configuration errors and respond more quickly to changing operational requirements. These capabilities are particularly valuable in complex environments supporting multiple locations, applications, devices and cloud platforms.

The rollout of Wi-Fi 6 and 5G networks is also increasing demand for advanced network hardware. Higher capacity, faster data transmission and lower latency support data-intensive applications, high-density device environments, real-time collaboration, edge computing and large-scale IoT ecosystems. As connected-device volumes increase, organizations require scalable infrastructure capable of maintaining reliable performance across distributed networks.

Cybersecurity is another major market driver. Escalating cyber threats and the financial and reputational risks associated with security breaches are encouraging investment in next-generation firewalls, intrusion prevention systems, unified threat management platforms, virtual private network technologies and secure access service edge solutions. Hardware with integrated threat detection, access control and secure connectivity capabilities is becoming an essential component of enterprise network strategies.

Key Network Hardware Market Trends



Cloud migration: Expanding use of cloud applications and services is driving demand for reliable, high-capacity infrastructure that supports seamless data transfer and application access.

Network automation: Organizations are adopting programmable hardware and orchestration platforms to accelerate deployment, simplify management and improve operational efficiency.

5G and IoT expansion: Growing numbers of connected devices and low-latency applications are increasing requirements for scalable, high-performance networking equipment.

Advanced security: Enterprises are prioritizing hardware with integrated cybersecurity capabilities to protect distributed networks, cloud environments and remote workforces. Energy efficiency: Sustainability objectives and cost pressures are encouraging adoption of energy-efficient equipment, Power over Ethernet capabilities and advanced cooling technologies.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook

The switches segment is forecast to reach US$33.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 2.4%. The routers segment is projected to expand at a stronger CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period, supported by increasing bandwidth requirements and continued modernization of enterprise and telecommunications networks.

The United States network hardware market was estimated at US$33.2 billion in 2025. China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% and reach US$30.5 billion by 2032, reflecting continued investment in telecommunications infrastructure, data centers, industrial digitalization and connected technologies. The report also evaluates market developments across Canada, Japan, Germany, the wider Asia-Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global network hardware market by value in US dollars and provides annual sales analysis and forecasts from 2025 through 2032.



By type: Switches, routers, WLAN equipment, set-top boxes, network servers, gateways and other network hardware.

By application: Telecom operators, internet service providers, cable operators, business and government organizations, and personal users. By geography: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks early market signals emerging from domain expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, regulatory developments and institutional publications. These findings are assessed alongside annual reports, company disclosures and other validated intelligence sources to identify important changes before they are fully reflected in conventional secondary research.

The analysis connects these signals with the strategic direction of the global network hardware market, highlighting the technologies, competitive developments and customer requirements most likely to influence future investment. It also examines market share where regional competitive structures and market dynamics warrant more detailed evaluation.

Key Report Benefits



Independent analysis of global network hardware market size, growth and forecasts through 2032.

Detailed assessment of the trends shaping cloud networking, 5G infrastructure, IoT connectivity, automation and cybersecurity.

Segment-level insights covering major hardware categories and application markets.

Regional analysis identifying growth opportunities across developed and emerging economies.

Competitive intelligence designed to support strategic planning, investment decisions and revenue opportunity assessment. Complimentary report updates for one year.

Companies Featured



A+ Cable Runners, Inc.

ABRA Collabra

Absolute Integrity Industries, Inc.

ALE International (Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Nokia Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Continued investment in high-speed connectivity, secure infrastructure, cloud services, 5G, IoT and energy-efficient technologies is expected to sustain global network hardware market growth through 2032. As organizations modernize their IT environments, demand will remain strong for scalable, automated and security-focused networking solutions that improve performance, resilience and operational agility.

Key Attributes

