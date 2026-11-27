Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Spare Parts Logistics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global spare parts logistics market was valued at US$72.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$99.3 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 5.3% during the forecast period. Growth is being supported by rising equipment uptime requirements, predictive maintenance investments, aftermarket service expansion, and demand for faster, more transparent parts delivery. The report also examines recent global tariff developments and their impact on sourcing, transportation, inventory planning, and cross-border spare parts logistics.

Spare Parts Logistics Becomes a High-Precision Service Network

Organizations are moving beyond cost-focused supply chains toward agile service networks designed to protect asset availability and operational continuity. Automotive, aerospace, industrial manufacturing, heavy equipment, healthcare, and energy companies increasingly require time-definite delivery, accurate inventory management, and comprehensive component traceability.

Decentralized inventory networks, forward stocking locations, service parts pooling, and direct-to-site deliveries are reducing fulfillment times. Advanced forecasting, inventory classification, RFID-enabled tracking, warehouse automation, and smart packaging are improving accuracy across high-mix, low-volume parts operations. Demand is also rising for emergency logistics, same-day fulfillment, next-hour delivery, and specialized handling of high-value or safety-critical components.

Original equipment manufacturers and service providers are increasingly outsourcing aftermarket operations to specialized third-party and fourth-party logistics companies. These partnerships help businesses expand geographic coverage, reduce fixed infrastructure costs, strengthen trade compliance, and manage reverse logistics for returns, repairs, refurbishment, and remanufacturing.

Technology Supports Predictive Spare Parts Supply Chains

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, connected equipment, and predictive analytics are transforming spare parts logistics from reactive fulfillment into proactive inventory management. Demand forecasting platforms can evaluate component failure patterns, equipment usage, and product lifecycle data to improve parts availability while limiting excess and obsolete inventory.

Connected sensors are feeding real-time performance information into predictive maintenance systems, enabling automated replenishment before component failure. Integration among enterprise resource planning, warehouse management, and transportation management platforms is improving visibility across orders, inventory, and shipments. Digital twins are also being used to simulate maintenance cycles and identify components with elevated replacement risk.

Robotic picking systems and automated guided vehicles are accelerating warehouse handling, while blockchain applications are being evaluated for parts authentication, warranty administration, and documentation validation. Additive manufacturing is emerging as a strategic option for legacy and low-volume components. Mobile applications, augmented-reality tools, and dynamic parts lookup systems are helping field technicians increase first-time repair rates and reduce service delays.

Industry Requirements Drive Specialized Logistics Solutions

End-user expectations for speed, availability, transparency, and traceability are creating demand for sector-specific spare parts logistics services. Automotive manufacturers are expanding regional distribution capacity and digitizing dealer networks, while aerospace and defense organizations require stringent regulatory compliance, serial-number tracking, and multilayer documentation.

Industrial machinery companies are adopting service-based commercial models in which equipment uptime commitments depend on rapid parts replacement. Electronics and appliance markets are generating higher reverse logistics volumes through warranty returns and refurbishment programs. Energy, mining, and construction operators require critical spares in remote environments, often using expedited freight, air cargo, and local supplier networks.

Value-added services such as parts kitting, pre-assembly, tool and manual bundling, and installation-ready delivery are expanding. Sustainability priorities are also increasing demand for circular logistics involving refurbished components, remanufacturing flows, recovery programs, and responsible end-of-life processing.

Market Growth Drivers



Increasing equipment uptime commitments and service-based revenue models

Greater adoption of predictive maintenance and connected asset technologies

Expansion of industrial operations across Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Latin America

Growing demand for same-day fulfillment, shipment visibility, and just-in-time delivery

Increased outsourcing to specialized logistics providers

Expansion of renewable energy, electric mobility, industrial automation, and digital infrastructure

Stricter lifecycle management, traceability, and regulatory compliance requirements Higher volumes of returns, repairs, refurbished parts, and remanufactured components

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks forward logistics and reverse logistics across inland, air, and ocean transportation modes. End-use coverage includes automotive, electronics, industrial, aerospace, and other applications. Geographic analysis encompasses the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Forward logistics is forecast to reach US$81 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 5.6%. Reverse logistics is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period. The U.S. market was valued at US$16.1 billion in 2024, while China is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% and reach US$25.7 billion by 2030. The analysis also evaluates market developments in Japan, Canada, Germany, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other key economies.

Report Coverage and Strategic Value



Independent annual sales analysis and market forecasts from 2024 through 2030

Historical market analysis covering 2015 through 2023

Assessment of global tariffs, trade negotiations, sourcing disruption, and supply chain realignment

Revised regional forecasts reflecting economic uncertainty and structural changes in globalization

Analysis of technology innovation, automation, predictive analytics, and emerging logistics models

Competitive intelligence, market positioning, and 2025 market share estimates One year of complimentary updates covering significant market developments

The competitive analysis covers 73 companies, including CEVA Logistics, Dachser SE, DSV A/S, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., FedEx Corporation, GXO Logistics, Inc., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., LOGISTEED Ltd., and Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

The report provides decision-makers with actionable intelligence on market opportunities, regional growth patterns, competitive positioning, tariff exposure, technology adoption, and evolving customer requirements. It is designed to support strategic planning, investment evaluation, supply chain optimization, and market entry decisions across the global spare parts logistics industry.

Key Attributes:

