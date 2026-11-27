TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical One Energy Inc. Wednesday, December 2, 2026.

DATE: Wednesday, December 2, 2026

TIME: 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Available for 1x1 meetings: December 3 and 4, 2026, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time each day. Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

Recent Company Highlights



November 19, 2026: Critical One reported that its co-development partner Solar International Core Canada (SICC) engaged Process Research ORTECH (PRO/ORTECH) for metallurgical work on Ontario antimony processing; approximately 100 kilograms of antimony-bearing HQ drill core from Howells Lake was delivered for evaluation and processing test work.



November 9, 2026: Micon International outlined a conceptual exploration target at Howells Lake of 2–6 million tonnes grading 3%–8% antimony, while new drilling extended East Zone mineralization 100 metres northwest.



October 29, 2026: The signing of a binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SICC, positioning Critical One as a co-development partner in building a Canadian critical minerals supply chain, bringing C$25 million of strategic capital, a construction financing facility of up to C$400 million and a future antimony offtake agreement for Howells Lake.

Year 2026 drilling: At Howells Lake, noteworthy antimony mineralization has been intersected over more than 300 metres of strike and from near surface to depths exceeding 200 metres, including drilling that intersected 4.0-metre core interval grading 70.2% antimony. The system still remains open.



About Critical One Energy Inc.

Critical One Energy Inc. is a critical minerals exploration company dedicated to advancing its flagship Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project as a new North American source of antimony for defence, energy storage, industrial applications, and high-performance technologies such as data centres and semiconductors. The Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project, located in Ontario, Canada, hosts high-grade antimony mineralization confirmed through a modern drilling program. The Company's objective is to advance Howells Lake as a potential Canadian source of antimony and help reduce North America's dependence on foreign supply.

Additional information about Critical One Energy Inc. can be found at criticaloneenergy.com and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .

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CONTACTS:

Duane Parnham

Executive Chairman & CEO

Critical One Energy Inc.

+1 (416) 489-0092

...

Adam Bello

Manager, Media & Analyst Relations

Primoris Group Inc.

+1 (416) 489-0092

...

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

...