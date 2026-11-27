The global knock out mouse model market was valued at US$1.3 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach US$1.8 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 4.6%. Market growth is supported by accelerating CRISPR adoption, increasing precision medicine research, and rising demand for conditional, tissue-specific, and humanized animal models.

Knock out mouse models remain essential to fundamental and translational biomedical research, supporting gene-function analysis, disease modeling, target validation, toxicology, and preclinical drug development. Their use continues to expand across oncology, neurology, immunology, cardiovascular research, metabolic disorders, rare diseases, biologics, and gene therapy programs.

Technology Advancements Reshape Model Development

CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing has substantially reduced the time and cost associated with generating knock out mouse models. Compared with conventional homologous recombination workflows, CRISPR-based systems enable faster and more precise gene disruption while supporting multiplex editing for complex and polygenic disease research.

Automated embryo transfer, robotic microinjection, advanced sequencing, digital phenotyping, and artificial intelligence-assisted screening are further improving production speed, scalability, and reproducibility. These developments allow contract research organizations, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and academic laboratories to integrate custom or off-the-shelf models into research programs more efficiently.

Demand is also rising for conditional and inducible knock out models that support tissue- or time-specific gene inactivation. Cre-loxP, FLP/FRT, and dual-recombinase systems are strengthening research into embryonic lethality, adult disease states, gene interactions, pathway cross-talk, aging, and regenerative biology.

Research and Commercial Demand

Oncology represents a major application area, with knock out mice used to investigate tumor suppressor genes, oncogenic pathways, therapeutic resistance, and tumor-immune interactions. Humanized immune-system models are increasingly incorporated into immuno-oncology studies and the preclinical assessment of targeted therapies.

Neurology research is another important source of demand. Region-specific gene inactivation is supporting studies of neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative conditions, including autism, Parkinson's disease, and epilepsy. Knock out models are also gaining importance in drug repositioning, toxicogenomics, biomarker validation, safety pharmacology, and the evaluation of off-target effects.

Public repositories and international initiatives-including the International Knockout Mouse Consortium, Knockout Mouse Project, European Mouse Mutant Archive, and Mouse Genome Informatics platform-are improving access to annotated strains, phenotypic information, and breeding protocols. Greater data sharing and standardized infrastructure are also strengthening cross-institutional collaboration and research reproducibility.

Market Outlook and Regional Highlights



The constitutive knockout mouse segment is projected to reach US$956.2 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.4%.

The conditional knockout mouse segment is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2032.

The United States market was valued at US$361.8 million in 2025.

China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9%, reaching US$378.8 million by 2032. North America and Asia-Pacific are expected to remain important commercial centers as research investment, contract services, and transgenic model infrastructure expand.

Government funding, public-private partnerships, national biobanks, translational research centers, and model-organism consortia continue to reinforce the market. Integration with genomics, transcriptomics, metabolomics, and in vivo imaging is also improving the relevance of knock out mouse models within multi-omics research pipelines.

Stricter animal-welfare requirements are encouraging more efficient study design and targeted model selection. This emphasis on reducing and refining animal use is expected to promote validated models, improved phenotyping, and more precise experimental strategies.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global knock out mouse model market by value in US dollars. Segmentation covers constitutive knockout mice, conditional knockout mice, and protein-function knockout mice. Applications include oncology, neurology, cardiovascular research, and other research fields. End users include clinical research organizations, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, and other organizations.

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The analysis provides annual market estimates and forecasts from 2025 through 2032, alongside regional trends, competitive conditions, market drivers, restraints, and emerging revenue opportunities.

Domain Expert Insights and Competitive Intelligence

The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, company activity, scientific conferences, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated intelligence sources. These perspectives are synthesized to identify strategic market direction, technology adoption patterns, competitive developments, and factors likely to influence future investment.

Competitive analysis extends beyond a single global market share assessment. Where relevant, the report examines regional market structures to reflect differences in supplier presence, research infrastructure, service availability, regulatory conditions, and customer demand.

Companies Featured

Companies and organizations covered include Biocytogen, Charles River Laboratories, Cyagen Biosciences, genOway, GemPharmatech, Harbour BioMed, Horizon Discovery (Revvity), Ingenious Targeting Laboratory, Inotiv, The Jackson Laboratory, KOMP Repository, Merck KGaA, Nanjing Galaxy Biopharma, Ozgene, PolyGene, Shanghai Model Organisms Center, Taconic Biosciences, TransCure bioServices, Transgenic Inc., and Yecuris Corporation.

The report provides actionable intelligence for organizations evaluating growth opportunities, research priorities, partnership strategies, competitive positioning, and investment decisions within the global knock out mouse model market. Complimentary updates are included for one year to support continued monitoring of market and technology developments.

Key Attributes

