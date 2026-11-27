MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global autonomous underwater vehicle market is expected to reach an estimated $490 million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2026 to 2035. Market growth is being driven by increasing offshore exploration, rising naval investments in underwater capabilities, and growing ocean research activities.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the type category, AUV is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, military is expected to witness the highest growth. In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Emerging Trends in the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market



Advanced autonomy: AI, machine learning, and advanced sensors are improving navigation, real-time data processing, obstacle avoidance, and autonomous decision-making.

Expanding scientific use: AUVs are increasingly supporting oceanographic research, marine biology, climate studies, seabed mapping, and environmental monitoring in difficult-to-access areas.

Growing defense deployment: Governments are adopting AUVs for surveillance, reconnaissance, mine detection, and maritime security, supported by improvements in stealth, endurance, and payload capacity.

Commercial expansion: Oil & gas operators and underwater infrastructure owners are using AUVs for pipeline inspection, subsea asset monitoring, seabed surveys, communication cable inspection, and renewable energy projects. Sustainability focus: Energy-efficient AUVs equipped with environmental sensors are supporting pollution monitoring, marine habitat assessment, coral reef observation, and long-term ocean conservation programs.

Recent Developments in the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market

Recent advances are increasing mission duration, reliability, and operating depth while reducing the need for human intervention. Improved lithium-ion and solid-state battery systems are enabling longer missions, while AI-enabled navigation and data processing are enhancing precision and mission success. AUV deployment is also broadening across underwater exploration, defense, subsea infrastructure inspection, and environmental data collection. Increased investment by governments, research institutions, and private companies is accelerating product development and commercial adoption.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market



Ocean research and resource exploration: Demand for deep-sea mapping, environmental assessment, and marine resource evaluation creates opportunities for vehicles with advanced sensors and data acquisition systems.

Defense and maritime security: Surveillance, reconnaissance, and mine detection requirements support demand for durable, long-endurance AUVs capable of operating in hazardous environments.

Offshore asset inspection: Oil & gas pipelines, underwater cables, ports, and offshore wind installations require efficient inspection and maintenance solutions.

Technology development: Advances in batteries, navigation, communication, sensor integration, and autonomous decision-making can expand mission scope and strengthen product differentiation. Partnerships and investment: Collaboration among manufacturers, governments, research institutions, and end users can accelerate customized product development, lower costs, and support entry into new applications.

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Advances in robotics, AI, sensors, and navigation systems are improving AUV accuracy, safety, reliability, and autonomy.

Higher defense and maritime security spending is increasing demand for underwater surveillance, reconnaissance, and mine detection systems.

Offshore oil & gas exploration is supporting the use of AUVs for seabed mapping, pipeline inspection, and environmental monitoring. Growing investment in oceanographic research, climate studies, marine biodiversity assessment, and sustainable ocean management is expanding scientific applications.

Market Challenges



Complex maritime regulations, environmental requirements, and safety standards can delay deployment and increase compliance costs.

High development, deployment, maintenance, and specialist personnel costs may limit adoption among smaller organizations. Battery endurance, deep-water communication, obstacle avoidance, and reliability in extreme conditions remain important technical constraints.

List of Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Companies

Market participants compete through product quality, technology development, manufacturing expansion, R&D investment, infrastructure improvements, and value chain integration. These strategies help companies address growing demand, improve cost efficiency, introduce innovative products, and expand their customer bases.

Companies profiled in the report include:



VideoRay

Lighthouse

Saab Seaeye

Teledyne

Blue Robotics

Nido Robotics

Deep Trekker

Kongsberg

ECA Group SEAMOR Marine

Country Wise Outlook for the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market



United States: Government agencies, defense organizations, companies, and academic institutions are advancing autonomous navigation, AI integration, payload capacity, battery endurance, and sensor technology. Commercial adoption is expanding in oil & gas, infrastructure inspection, and scientific research.

China: Investment is focused on domestically developed AUVs for oceanographic surveys, deep-sea exploration, underwater security, and military applications. Priorities include longer endurance, improved stealth, and reduced reliance on foreign technology.

Germany: Development centers on reliable, energy-efficient AUVs for maritime safety, environmental monitoring, offshore operations, and renewable energy infrastructure. Industry and research partnerships are improving sensor accuracy and data processing.

India: Indigenous AUV programs are progressing through improved navigation and communication systems. Government-backed R&D supports cost-effective domestic production for defense, scientific research, resource exploration, and underwater surveillance. Japan: Innovation is concentrated on deep-sea exploration, disaster management, autonomous navigation, and precise sensor integration. Additional opportunities include underwater infrastructure inspection and environmental conservation.

Features of the Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Report



Market Size Estimates: Autonomous underwater vehicle market size estimates in terms of value ($M).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends from 2019 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2035.

Regional Analysis: Market assessment covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of opportunities across types, applications, and regions.

Strategic Analysis: Coverage of M&A, new product development, and the competitive landscape. Competitive Analysis: Evaluation of industry intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

What are the most promising high-growth opportunities by type, application, and region?Which areas of the market are expected to grow at the fastest pace, and why?Which region is expected to record the highest growth, and what factors support its outlook?What factors are shaping market dynamics, challenges, and business risks?What competitive threats could affect market participants?Which emerging trends are influencing the market?How are customer requirements changing?What recent developments are affecting the market, and which companies are leading them?Who are the major market participants, and what growth initiatives are they pursuing?What competing products or substitution risks could affect market share?What M&A activity has occurred during the last five years, and how has it affected the industry?

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