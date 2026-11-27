MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Batumi gathering has grown from 35 investors in 2024, drawn by a rare hotel-room investment model at Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa in Gonio, a five-star resort with more than 500 rooms.

Batumi, Georgia, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Georgian developer Pontus welcomed more than 100 investors to Batumi for the Pontus Rotana Investors Networking Event 2026, the third annual gathering for investors in Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa, the five-star beachfront hotel with more than 500 rooms that the company is building in Gonio, a resort area of Batumi, as the first Rotana hotel in Georgia. From 31 October to 2 November 2026, investors met the Pontus management and Rotana representatives, saw the construction progress for themselves and discovered the region's culture, with the company covering all accommodation and entertainment expenses.







The Pontus Rotana Investors Networking Event 2026 in Batumi.

From 35 investors to more than 100

The first gathering, in 2024, brought together 35 investors. The second, in 2025, drew more than 60, and this year's third edition more than 100, the largest to date. Pontus reads that growth as a measure not only of the project's progress but of the investor community forming around it, with more and more investors keen to meet the company, and each other, in person. According to the company, it is the only developer in Batumi organising events of this kind for investors in a project still under construction.

Since the start of the project, the company says, it has followed a policy of openness and transparency towards its investors, going beyond regular construction reports and photographs. Investors are invited to visit the site, meet the team, question the management directly and judge the results for themselves.

“From the very beginning, we made a commitment to every investor: transparency, openness and the highest standards of quality. Year after year, with every investors' meeting we hold, we demonstrate that these are not just promises but principles we stand by. Seeing our investors' trust grow stronger each year is the greatest confirmation that we are on the right path,” said Irakli Varshalomidze, founder of Pontus.

A rare hotel-room investment model

Most investment properties on the Georgian market are apartments marketed as rental income opportunities, and investments in actual hotel rooms remain relatively rare in the country, the company notes. Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa offers a fundamentally different model: investors acquire ownership of a hotel room within a fully operational five-star hotel managed by an international hospitality operator. Income is generated from the hotel's total room revenue and distributed through a pooled revenue system, so investors are not required to find guests, manage their properties or cover the hotel's operating and maintenance expenses.

The first Rotana hotel in Georgia

Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa is a five-star beachfront hotel development on the first line of the coast at Gonio, Batumi, with more than 500 hotel rooms, including presidential suites. It will be operated directly by Rotana as the first five-star Rotana hotel in Georgia.

Construction began in late 2023. The project's feasibility has been approved by Cushman & Wakefield. Aimed at an international audience, the resort is planned for year-round operation to reduce its dependence on seasonal tourism, with restaurants, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a spa and wellness centre, conference facilities, a private beach and a casino, the first in any hotel in Rotana's international portfolio.

A shortage of hotels built to international standards

Despite the rapid growth of the tourism sector, Batumi and Georgia as a whole continue to face a shortage of hotel accommodation, particularly properties that meet international hospitality standards, according to Pontus. The company's own analysis of the Batumi real estate market sets out the figures: according to Geostat, Batumi welcomed more than 4 million tourists in 2025, and according to Galt & Taggart, the number of branded hotel rooms in the city doubled between 2019 and 2025 while their occupancy still rose, from 66% to 71%. That shortage, in the company's view, is why new hotels operated by international brands matter not only to investors but to the long-term growth of Georgia's tourism industry.

From the gala dinner to the construction site

The programme opened with an official gala dinner attended by investors, the Pontus management and Rotana representatives: an evening of networking, with a celebratory cake. The following morning, investors visited the construction site, where the company presented the latest progress of Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa. According to Pontus, the response from investors was extremely positive.

“It's like going from zero to hero. I've been here from the very beginning, when it was just plain ground, nothing else. I've come here every year, and it's not like I've just watched the construction progress in videos. I've seen it with my own eyes, I've been here, I've felt it,” said Eduard, an investor from Romania.

“Really well organised, a great group of people and strong leadership. This is the first investment where I've been invited to come, see the project for myself and spend time with the developer. All in all, I'm very, very happy,” said Nico, an investor from the UK.

After the site visit, the group continued to the Adjarian Wine House for a tasting of wines from Pontus Land Invest, another company within the Pontus Capital group. The programme also included traditional Georgian cooking workshops, where guests made churchkhela and khinkali, two of the country's best-known specialities. Guests also enjoyed informal networking and a Georgian-style dinner with traditional dances and entertainment.

“We want our investors not only to own property in Georgia but also to discover the country, its culture, its people and its opportunities,” Varshalomidze added.“Our annual meeting is gradually becoming a platform for networking, for exchanging experiences and for building an international community of Pontus investors.”

Beyond Batumi: Rotana's first ski resort in Gudauri

The company says it seeks to go beyond traditional approaches in both development and investor relations, favouring unique concepts, international partnerships and distinctive investment opportunities. A recent example is the announcement of Caucasus Mandili by Rotana in Gudauri, the world's first ski resort under the Rotana brand. Designed with the Italian architecture studio NOA, the project aims to set new standards for mountain hospitality in Georgia.

Pontus is not simply building the first Rotana hotel in Georgia and introducing a relatively rare hotel investment model to the local market. It is also establishing a new standard of relationship between developers and investors, based on transparency, regular reporting, direct engagement and long-term trust.

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About Pontus

Pontus is a Georgian development company led by founder Irakli Varshalomidze, and Rotana's exclusive representative in Georgia. It is developing Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa in Gonio, Batumi, the first Rotana hotel in the country, and Caucasus Mandili by Rotana in Gudauri. Pontus is part of the Pontus Capital group of companies, which has been operating in the Georgian market and currently manages more than USD 50 million in assets; the group also includes the advertising company Pixel, Geverse Construction, the wine-producing company Pontus Land Invest, and others. For more information, visit pontus.ge and pontuscapital.ge.

About Rotana

Founded in Abu Dhabi in 1992, Rotana is one of the leading hotel management companies across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Türkiye, with more than 100 hotels and resorts in operation and under development. Through brands including Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Rayhaan, Arjaan, Centro and others, it welcomes more than six million guests a year across city, beach, desert and mountain destinations. Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa in Gonio, Batumi, will be its first hotel in Georgia.







Cutting the cake at the gala dinner, the site visit in Gonio, Batumi, dinner and networking: moments from the Pontus Rotana Investors Networking Event 2026.

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