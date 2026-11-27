Illustration of a diamond ring, an emerald, and a loose diamond moving from Loupe Factory inventory to a JewelCloud retailer catalog through a one-way product feed.

i.jpeg" width="300" height="177" />

A vendor's diamonds and finished jewelry move from Loupe Factory inventory to the JewelCloud retailer catalog, each one checked before it ships.

- Rodney Roberts, Director of Platform & AI Strategy at GemFindNEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GemFind Digital Solutions, the creator of JewelCloud, and Loupe Factory are pleased to announce that their integration is ready for production use, creating new opportunities for jewelry manufacturers to streamline operations and connect their product data with retailers through JewelCloud's digital network.Nivelle, a New York-based jewelry business, began sending its jewelry catalog to JewelCloud through Loupe Factory in October, demonstrating the integration's readiness for production use and its potential to support connected jewelry manufacturing and inventory management processes.Loupe Factory provides inventory and manufacturing software designed for the jewelry industry. It runs a jewelry business in one system: diamonds, gemstones, metal and findings, production jobs, finished goods, orders, shipments and invoices. Through its integration with JewelCloud, wholesalers and manufacturers can benefit from a more connected technology ecosystem, helping bridge the gap between internal inventory and manufacturing operations and the broader retail distribution network.JewelCloud connects jewelry and diamond suppliers with retailers by facilitating the distribution of product information, images, inventory, and pricing across authorized retail channels. By connecting manufacturing and inventory systems with JewelCloud, the integration supports the industry's ongoing shift toward more efficient, data-driven commerce.How the Integration WorksVendors choose what to list from their inventory in Loupe Factory, one listing per diamond or jewelry style. Loupe Factory converts prices into a single feed currency, quoting diamonds per carat and jewelry per piece, and sends each style's photo along with up to four more pictures and a video. Its Suggest with AI feature fills in a style's missing JewelCloud category, collection and metal color from JewelCloud's taxonomy, and marks each suggestion for the vendor to review.A listing that would fail JewelCloud's checks, such as a style with no photo or category, is held back with the reason, so one incomplete record never stops the rest of the file. Each file carries the vendor's full current catalog, which means delisted pieces and sold diamonds come off JewelCloud with the next update. For retailers, the listings they browse on JewelCloud come from the vendor's own system of record, with photos and prices refreshed as often as every night.Loupe Factory checks every JewelCloud listing before the feed goes out. A style missing its JewelCloud category stays out of the file, with the fix spelled out, while the rest of the catalog ships.Expanding Opportunities for Jewelry ManufacturersThe integration opens the door for jewelry manufacturers seeking to modernize their operations while improving how their product information reaches retail partners. It also creates an opportunity for GemFind and Loupe Factory to collaborate on introducing the integrated solution to manufacturers looking for more efficient inventory management, manufacturing workflows, and digital product distribution."Connecting the systems jewelry businesses use to manage their operations with the platforms that bring their products to retailers is an important step toward a more connected industry," said Rodney Roberts, Director of Platform & AI Strategy at GemFind Digital Solutions. "The Loupe Factory integration supports our broader vision for JewelCloud: making jewelry product data more accessible, useful, and actionable throughout the supply chain.""A jewelry manufacturer already has everything a retailer wants to see: the stones, the metal, the photos, the price. Keeping every marketplace channel in step with it by hand is where listings go stale. Now a Loupe Factory customer picks what to list, and their JewelCloud catalog follows the same records their workshop runs on. We built it with GemFind's team, who walked us through how JewelCloud reads each file," said Aditya Jain, Founder of Loupe Factory.With the integration ready for production use, GemFind and Loupe Factory look forward to exploring additional opportunities to help jewelry manufacturers improve operational efficiency and strengthen their digital connections with retailers.Availability and Launch OfferThe integration is available now to jewelry businesses on Loupe Factory. Manufacturers can apply to become JewelCloud vendors at and book a Loupe Factory demo at . Setup steps are at loupefactory/integrations/jewelcloud, and a walkthrough of the integration is on the Loupe Factory blog at /blog/jewelcloud-integration.JewelCloud vendors and retailers who are new to Loupe Factory get 10% off their first month, or their first year on annual billing, of a Professional or Business plan. The code JEWELCLOUD2026 is valid at checkout through January 31, 2027.About GemFind Digital SolutionsFounded in 1999, GemFind Digital Solutions provides digital commerce technology and marketing solutions for the jewelry industry. Its offerings include website development, e-commerce, digital marketing, and proprietary technology platforms designed to help jewelers grow their businesses. JewelCloudconnects jewelry and diamond suppliers with retailers through product data distribution and digital commerce solutions.Learn more at .About Loupe FactoryLoupe Factory is inventory and manufacturing software for jewelry and gemstone manufacturers and wholesalers. Teams run diamonds, gemstones, metal, findings, production jobs, finished goods, orders, shipments and invoices in one AI-native system, and can trace any piece back to the materials and work behind it. Built-in AI turns inventory photos into catalog-ready images and drafts storefront descriptions, and Loupe Factory connects to JewelCloud, Shopify and QuickBooks Online. It runs in the browser with nothing to install, and most teams go live in about a day.Learn more at .Media contactsGemFind Digital SolutionsWebsite:...Loupe FactoryContact at:...Website:

Sarah Smith Ykoruk

GemFind Digital Solutions

+1 800-373-4373

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

JewelCloud and Loupe Factory Bring Integrated Inventory and Manufacturing Technology to the Jewelry Industry News Provided By GemFind November 27, 2026, 14:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Retail, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.