Umeshu Kumahei Top

Kumahei's medals from SFWSC 2026: Double Gold, Best of Class and Best in Show

A bottle and glass of Kumahei

Hiroya Hanamura, Director of Inoue Umeboshi Food Products, with Kumahei

A double win with Best of Class Fruit Liqueur for an umeshu made only from Kishu Nanko ume grown on an umeboshi maker's own orchards

MINABE, WAKAYAMA, JAPAN, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kumahei, an umeshu made by umeboshi maker Inoue Umeboshi Food Products Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minabe, Hidaka District, Wakayama Prefecture; Representative Director: Kazuo Hanamura), has won "Best in Show Liqueur," the highest award in the liqueur category, at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2026 (SFWSC) in San Francisco. Kumahei also took "Best of Class Fruit Liqueur," the top award in the Fruit Liqueur class, making it a double win. The awards were announced at the Top Shelf Awards Gala on November 8, 2026 (local time).

Umeshu is a traditional Japanese liqueur made by steeping ume fruit in spirits with sugar. Kumahei comes from a company that has long made umeboshi, a traditional Japanese food of salt-pickled ume, and it is crafted using only ume grown on the company's own orchards.

Recognition at SFWSC

Founded in 2000, SFWSC is the oldest international spirits competition in North America. Industry professionals, including bartenders, distillers and journalists, evaluate more than 4,000 entries in blind tastings.

Only spirits that earn a unanimous gold medal from the judges ("Double Gold") advance to the final round, where "Best of Class" is selected for each class. Kumahei won Best of Class Fruit Liqueur, and from among the class winners it was then chosen for Best in Show Liqueur, an award given to just one spirit as the best in the liqueur category.

The 2026 SFWSC Judging Panel described Kumahei as "Concentrated yet balanced, with acid and fruit in fine harmony." In its introduction of the Best Fruit Liqueur finalists, The Tasting Alliance, the organizer of SFWSC, wrote that Kumahei's dried-fruit depth and orchard character reflect genuinely ripe fruit and patient handling, delivering the kind of finish that makes a serious umeshu worth seeking out.

A Commitment to Ume Only an Umeboshi Maker Can Offer

Kumahei is made from Kishu Nanko ume grown in Wakayama Prefecture. Nanko ume is a variety with thin skin, thick flesh and a rich, vibrant aroma, and it has been protected for generations by local growers.

Generous use of large Nanko ume

Kumahei uses far more Kishu Nanko ume than typical umeshu standards. Only large fruit of size 3L or above is used.

Only ume from our own orchards, picked at the right ripeness

Kumahei uses only Nanko ume grown on the company's own orchards. The fruit is carefully monitored as it ripens from green to fully ripe, and it is steeped at the moment its aroma is at its best. This process creates the fruity aroma that fills the glass the moment Kumahei is poured.

Just three ingredients

Kumahei is made only from Nanko ume, rock sugar and brewing alcohol. No other flavorings are added. This simple recipe lets drinkers enjoy the natural aroma and taste of Nanko ume just as it is.

Comment from Kazuo Hanamura, Representative Director

"We are truly honored that this liqueur, which we have crafted bottle by bottle while working with Kishu Nanko ume here in Minabe, has been chosen as the very best among the world's renowned liqueurs. Nanko ume is a fruit that Japan can be proud to share with the world, protected for generations by the growers of this region. We see this award as proof that its value has been recognized across borders. We will continue to put the rich aroma and taste of Kishu Nanko ume, and the passion of the people who grow it, into every bottle and share it with the world."

Product Overview

Product name: Kumahei

Category: Liqueur (umeshu)

Ingredients: Nanko ume (grown in Wakayama Prefecture), rock sugar, brewing alcohol

Volume: 720 ml

Alcohol: 16% ABV

Suggested retail price in Japan: JPY 3,300 (tax included)

Product details:

About Inoue Umeboshi Food Products Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1941, Inoue Umeboshi Food Products Co., Ltd. is an umeboshi maker headquartered in Minabe, Wakayama Prefecture. The company handles every step in-house, from growing ume on its own orchards to production and sales.

Company name: Inoue Umeboshi Food Products Co., Ltd.

Headquarters: 1095-1 Yamauchi, Minabe-cho, Hidaka-gun, Wakayama, Japan

Representative: Kazuo Hanamura, Representative Director

Website:

For U.S. Media

Inoue Umeboshi Food Products welcomes interview requests from U.S. media at any time. We are happy to arrange interviews with Representative Director Kazuo Hanamura, answer questions about how Kumahei is made and about Kishu Nanko ume, and provide product images upon request. Online interviews are also available. Please feel free to contact us.

Media Contact

Inoue Umeboshi Food Products Co., Ltd.

Mail:...

Website:

Hiroya Hanamura

Inoue Umeboshi Food Products Co., Ltd.

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Wakayama Umeshu 'Kumahei' Wins Best in Show Liqueur at the 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition News Provided By APOC Co., Ltd. November 27, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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