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DigitalGuider covers new Google-Agent guidance, including ways to check genuine requests and manage website security settings without blocking valid access.

- Leo Dias, SEO Director at DigitalGuiderSHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DigitalGuider, a digital marketing agency, shares an overview of how website owners can identify and safely allow Google's new Google-Agent. The guidance covers how the agent interacts with websites, how administrators can verify its requests, and which security settings may need attention to prevent legitimate activity from being blocked.Google has published documentation explaining how Google-Agent works and how website owners can identify requests from this agent. Google-Agent is used by agents running on Google's infrastructure to navigate websites and complete actions on behalf of users. These activities may include opening pages, accessing information, and interacting with website features.Google-Agent is a user-triggered agent that can visit websites and perform tasks in response to user requests. Unlike a crawler that mainly collects information, it can interact with website content and functions to complete specific actions. This may involve navigating between pages, searching for information, or accessing website services.Understanding this activity is important because existing security systems may treat automated requests as unwanted bot traffic, even when they come from a legitimate source.You need to verify incoming requests before changing their security settings. Checking the user-agent name alone is not enough because other automated systems can use similar identifiers. Google provides verification methods to help administrators confirm whether requests originate from its infrastructure.The main checks include:. User-Agent header: Review the HTTP request header for the Google-Agent identifier.. IP address verification: Compare the request's source IP with Google's published IP ranges for user-triggered agents.. Authentication checks: Review Google's documentation for supported methods, including Web Bot Auth where available.These checks help administrators distinguish genuine Google-Agent requests from traffic that only claims to use the same identity.After verifying a request, website owners can review their security settings to determine whether legitimate Google-Agent activity is being blocked. Firewall rules, content delivery networks (CDNs), and bot-management systems may need adjustments to recognize verified requests without removing existing security protections.Administrators should review the following areas:. Firewall and CDN rules: Check whether broad bot-blocking rules are restricting verified requests.. CAPTCHA challenges: Review whether automated security checks are preventing the agent from accessing website content.. Rate limits: Check per-IP restrictions, as multiple users may share Google's infrastructure.. Website access: Confirm that required pages, search functions, and APIs are accessible.. IP allowlists: Keep verification rules updated with Google's published IP information.. Proxy settings: Ensure that request headers and original IP information are preserved when traffic passes through proxies or load balancers.These checks can help website owners allow verified activity while maintaining protection against unwanted automated requests.Google-Agent adds another consideration to website security and access management. Businesses that rely on online forms, product pages, booking systems, and other interactive features may need to review how their websites respond to verified agent requests.As part of their digital marketing and SEO activities, marketing and technical teams can review website accessibility, crawler rules, and server configurations.This also makes website management an important part of maintaining access to website content and functions.DigitalGuider recommends that website administrators use Google's guidance to verify Google-Agent requests and review their access rules. Any security adjustments should be made after confirming the requests and considering the website's existing security configuration.These developments in AI-driven digital marketing are changing website management and online visibility.About DigitalGuiderDigitalGuider is a digital marketing company based in Sheridan, Wyoming. The company works across SEO, content marketing, website development, and other digital marketing services. It helps businesses improve their online visibility and connect with relevant audiences through digital channels.

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DigitalGuider Explains How to Identify and Safely Allow Google's New Google-Agent News Provided By Digital guider November 27, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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