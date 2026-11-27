Official U.S. LiThink Black Friday 2026 campaign banner for its battery and charger offers.

U.S. Black Friday offer for the 12V 334Ah Mini Pro Smart. The listed single-battery price is $599.99.

U.S. Black Friday offer for the 12V 100Ah Group 24 Smart, listed at $249.99 for one battery.

U.S. Black Friday offer for the 12V 100Ah TM Smart. The listed single-battery price is $249.99.

U.S. Black Friday offer for the 36V 50Ah TM Smart. The listed single-battery price is $349.99.

Four LiFePO4 batteries for RVs, off-grid power and trolling motors range from $249.99 to $599.99. Eligible two-packs get an extra 7% off and four-packs 8%.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LiThink has published a Black Friday price roundup for four of the strongest-selling battery models in its U.S. online store since the campaign began. The selection covers RV and off-grid power as well as 12-volt and 36-volt trolling motors. Single-battery prices range from $249.99 to $599.99 before applicable taxes. LiThink lists selected models at its lowest prices of the year. Some campaign images display whole-dollar figures. The product listings show the full amounts.RV and off-grid batteries12V 334Ah Mini Pro Smart - $599.99. The 4.28 kWh model is an option for compatible RV and off-grid systems with higher storage needs. The battery offers Bluetooth monitoring and self-heating for charging in cold conditions.12V 100Ah Group 24 Smart - $249.99. This 1.28 kWh model provides a lower entry price for compatible installations that call for the Group 24 case size. The product page lists its dimensions and charging requirements for owners checking fit.Trolling motor batteries12V 100Ah TM Smart - $249.99. This model is designed for compatible 12-volt trolling motors. The U.S. store also lists the same battery with a 10A waterproof charger for $323.38.36V 50Ah TM Smart - $349.99. This 1.92 kWh option is designed for compatible 36-volt trolling motors. A configuration with the battery and an 18A charger is listed at $450.78. Buyers can compare the motor's voltage and current requirements with the battery specifications before choosing a configuration.Additional savings on eligible setsThe U.S. Black Friday campaign page lists an additional 7 percent off designated two-packs and 8 percent off designated four-packs. The matching discount is applied automatically when an eligible set is added to the cart. The four single-battery prices above apply to one battery each. Product listings distinguish multi-battery sets from battery-and-charger configurations, and the cart shows the final total for the selected option.About LiThinkLiThink supplies LiFePO4 batteries and chargers for RVs, marine and off-grid applications. Its U.S. website provides product specifications, installation documentation and technical support.

Levi Chandler

LiThink

+86 189 0265 7422

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LiThink Details Black Friday Prices for Four Popular U.S. Battery Models News Provided By LiThink November 27, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Travel & Tourism Industry



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