The Business Research Company

Oilseed Extraction Equipment Market

The Business Research Company's Oilseed Extraction Equipment Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The oilseed extraction equipment market has witnessed significant growth over recent years, driven by rising demand for edible oils and advances in processing technology. As the global population expands and consumption patterns shift, the sector is poised for continued expansion. The following discussion provides insights into the market's size, key growth drivers, segmentation, emerging trends, regional outlook, and leading players shaping its future.

Steady Growth Trajectory in the Oilseed Extraction Equipment Market Size

The oilseed extraction equipment market has seen robust growth, with its value projected to increase from $7.37 billion in 2025 to $7.88 billion in 2026, reflecting a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This historical growth stems from multiple factors including rising oilseed production worldwide, growing demand for edible oils, expansion of commercial processing plants, increased adoption of mechanical oil extraction methods, and a focus on maximizing oil recovery efficiency. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward momentum, reaching $10.2 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.6%. This forecasted rise is fueled by increasing global vegetable oil consumption, the growth of biofuel production, demand for higher capacity extraction machinery, development of oilseed processing industries in emerging markets, and an increasing appetite for value-added oilseed products.

Download a free sample of the oilseed extraction equipment market report:



Growing Demand for Edible Oils as a Key Driver of Market Expansion

A fundamental factor propelling the oilseed extraction equipment market is the escalating consumption of edible oils. These oils, primarily extracted from plant-based sources like seeds, fruits, and nuts, are essential in cooking, baking, frying, and food preparation. The rising global population directly contributes to increased edible oil consumption, which in turn boosts the need for efficient oilseed processing equipment capable of handling larger volumes. For instance, the United States Department of Agriculture forecasted that global vegetable oil consumption will hit 211.2 million metric tons in the 2026/27 marketing year-an increase of 6.9 million metric tons from the previous period-largely driven by growing food and industrial demand. This surge underscores the market's expansion potential driven by edible oil requirements.

Additional Factors Supporting Market Growth

Besides edible oil demand, the expansion of biofuel production represents another significant growth catalyst for oilseed extraction equipment. The shift toward renewable energy sources has increased the need for enhanced oil extraction capacity and advanced technologies that can efficiently process oilseeds for biofuel applications. Together with rising industrial uses of oilseed products and improvements in processing technologies, these elements collectively underpin the market's sustained growth prospects.

View the full oilseed extraction equipment market report:



Diverse Segments Driving the Oilseed Extraction Equipment Market

The market is broadly segmented by equipment type, automation level, oilseed type, and application industry. Equipment types include screw presses, solvent extraction units, hydraulic presses, flaking mills, seed preparation machinery, oil filtration devices, centrifugal separation equipment, and other specialized tools. Automation ranges from manual to fully automatic systems, catering to varying operational needs. Oilseed varieties such as soybeans, sunflower seeds, rapeseed, peanuts, and cotton seeds form another segmentation layer. In terms of applications, the equipment serves edible oil production, biofuel manufacturing, animal feed processing, industrial uses, and the cosmetic and pharmaceutical sectors. Each major category further subdivides into specific subtypes-for example, screw presses feature single, twin, and continuous models, while solvent extraction equipment encompasses percolation, immersion, loop-type, and rotary extractors.

Innovations and Trends Shaping the Oilseed Extraction Equipment Market's Future

Leading companies in this market are concentrating on refining extraction technologies to enhance efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability. A notable advancement is the development of alcohol-based solvent extraction methods, which offer an eco-friendlier alternative to traditional hexane-based processes. These systems aim to maintain comparable operational performance while reducing environmental impact and improving worker safety. For example, in October 2025, CPM|Crown introduced Monarc Clean Oilseed Processing-a patented alcohol-based solvent extraction technology designed to deliver efficient, clean-label production. The technology's first commercial installation was completed with Elian Barcelona in Spain, providing an integrated processing solution encompassing preparation, extraction, and concentration stages.

Regional Market Dynamics and Growth Forecast

In 2025, North America held the dominant position in the oilseed extraction equipment market in terms of size. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Regional analysis includes Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global market landscape. The rapid industrialization and agricultural expansion in emerging economies within Asia-Pacific are key drivers contributing to this accelerated growth.

The Leading Players Influencing Market Progress

Several major corporations are instrumental in advancing the oilseed extraction equipment industry. Noteworthy companies include Bühler AG, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Crown Iron Works Company, Myande Group Co. Ltd., French Oil Mill Machinery Company, Henan Huatai Cereals and Oils Machinery Co. Ltd., Kumar Metal Industries Private Limited, Farmet a.s., Anderson International Corp., Muez-Hest Development Private Limited, Andreotti Impianti S.p.A., Zhangjiagang City Huahai Machinery Co. Ltd., Olexa S.A.S., Reinartz GmbH & Co. KG, Troika Processes Private Limited, Sundex Process Engineers Private Limited, Henan Glory Oils & Fats Engineering Co. Ltd., Goyum Screw Press, Shreeji Expeller Industries, Mitsun Engineering, Jas Enterprise, Tinytech Plants, and Brissun Technologies Private Limited. These companies play a crucial role in driving innovation, expanding global reach, and meeting evolving market demands.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Oilseed Extraction Equipment Market Value Expected To Grow At 6.6% CAGR, Reaching $10.2 Billion By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 27, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.