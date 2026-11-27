California legislation expands telehealth flexibility for individuals receiving autism services and their families.

- Andrew Patterson, Autism Business AssociationCA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Autism Business Association applauds the enactment of Assembly Bill 375 (AB 375), carried by Assemblymember Stephanie Nguyen, which expands telehealth access for individuals receiving autism services in California. Signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on September 27, 2026, AB 375 represents an important step toward ensuring that individuals with autism and their families have greater flexibility in accessing care that meets their ever-changing needs.For many families, telehealth offers a valuable way to maintain access to services when geographic distance, transportation challenges, scheduling demands, or other barriers make in-person appointments too arduous. By including qualified autism service paraprofessionals in the definition, AB 375 helps support access to services through telehealth when clinically suitable.“Supporting California's disability community and passing legislation that uplifts individuals and their families is deeply important to me,” said Assemblymember Stephanie Nguyen.“AB 375 helps families facing geographic or logistical challenges more easily access the critical care they need. I am proud to champion policies that strengthen support, expand access, and improve the quality of life for the autism community across our state.”The Autism Business Association recognizes Assemblymember Nguyen as a champion for California's autism community. Her legislation advances an important principle: families should have the flexibility to receive care in the manner that best suits their circumstances, consistent with clinical recommendations and the individual needs of the person receiving services.“Access to quality autism services means recognizing that every individual and family has unique needs,” said Autism Business Association's Andrew Patterson.“Assemblymember Nguyen's AB 375 is a meaningful step forward in providing families with greater flexibility in how care is delivered. We are grateful for her leadership and commitment to these policies.”The legislation also underscores the importance of collaboration among policymakers, service providers, families, and advocates. Expanding appropriate telehealth options can help address barriers to care while preserving the role of clinical judgment in determining the most suitable service delivery approach for everyone.The Autism Business Association remains committed to advocating for policies that strengthen access to evidence-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and other appropriate autism services. Through legislative engagement and collaboration with stakeholders across California and beyond, the Association works to advance policies that help individuals with autism and their families access quality care and participate as fully as possible in the communities in which they live.About the Autism Business AssociationThe Autism Business Association advocates for policies that protect and expand access to evidence-based ABA treatment and other essential autism services. The Association brings together autism service providers and advocates to address legislative, regulatory, and funding issues affecting individuals with autism and their families. To learn more, visit autismbusinessassociation.Media Contact:Autism Business AssociationContact the Autism Business Association

Andrew Patterson

Autism Business Association

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Autism Business Association Applauds AB 375, Expanding Telehealth Access for Autism Services in California News Provided By Dabaran November 27, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Law, U.S. Politics



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