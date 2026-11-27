DC, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Career Rooted in Scientific Rigor, Community Impact, and Sustainable TransformationWashington, DC - Dominique Lewis has built a distinctive career that bridges a strong foundation in life sciences with her current work as a Certified Life and Health Coach and founder of MadeNewCoaching. With a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Nova Southeastern University, she brings analytical precision and somatic expertise together to help busy professionals regulate their nervous systems, regain sustainable energy, and elevate their productivity at work.Dominique began on a pre-med track before shifting into biological research, which gave her a systems-level, evidence-based approach to human health. In the first chapter of her career, she worked in biotech and pharmaceuticals-including roles with MilliporeSigma and Terumo Aortic-focusing on technical writing, upstream manufacturing, and regulatory documentation. That background honed her ability to translate complex biology into clear, practical guidance, a skill she now uses to help coaching clients understand the physiology of stress and recovery.Today, Dominique's work centers on holistic coaching and community wellness. Through MadeNewCoaching, she partners with professionals to move out of chronic stress and burnout by mastering nervous system regulation, mindfulness, and functional nutrition. By addressing the connection between mind, body, and daily habits, her coaching equips high-demand workers to restore their energy, sharpen focus, and perform sustainably without sacrificing their well-being.Alongside her private practice, Dominique actively brings wellness resources into the broader community. She currently serves with PathForward, supporting formerly unhoused individuals on their path toward stability and health, and contributes as a corporate wellness expo resource with Wunsupona, introducing practical stress-resilience and energy-management tools to workplace teams.For Dominique, success is measured by tangible, lasting transformation in the lives of the people she serves-whether helping a corporate client reclaim their energy or supporting a community member in building healthier daily routines. Seeing clients shift from exhaustion to clarity reinforces her commitment to grounded, compassionate coaching.A guiding principle throughout Dominique's career has been advice she received while shadowing a doctor:“Go where you're called, and allow yourself to evolve.” That perspective inspired her transition from pharmaceutical and medical device documentation into full-time coaching and community impact.Integrity, balance, and purpose remain central to Dominique's life and business. Outside of her work with MadeNewCoaching, PathForward, and Wunsupona, she recharges in nature through biking and hiking, and finds grounding and inspiration in music and vinyl records. Together, her scientific background and dedication to nervous system resilience define a practice built to help today's professionals thrive.Learn More about Dominique Lewis:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Dominique Lewis, Founder Of MadeNewCoaching, Bridging Life Science And Nervous System Regulation News Provided By Influential Women November 27, 2026, 15:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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