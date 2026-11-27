Search Atlas / Key word(s): Consumer

Paso Robles Firm Combines Home Inspections With Solar Installation

27.11.2026 / 15:44 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Paso Robles Home Inspection and Solar Firm Launches Combined Service Model Across San Luis Obispo County PASO ROBLES, CA - November 27, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - 805 Inspectors and Consultants, a locally owned business based in Paso Robles, has expanded its service lineup to bring home inspections and solar consulting under one roof, covering buyers, sellers, and light commercial clients throughout San Luis Obispo County. The company is also running a 30% discount on any new solar system through December 31, 2026, with financing available for qualifying customers. California License #287096 and operates seven days a week, delivering inspection reports within 24 hours of the visit. Inspection Services for Buyers, Sellers, and Commercial Clients The company handles a range of inspection types across the county. For homebuyers, a thorough home inspection in Paso Robles or surrounding cities documents the condition of the structure, systems, and components before closing. Sellers can request a pre-listing inspection to identify issues in advance, reducing the chance of surprises during escrow. The firm also takes on light commercial inspection work for smaller business properties and mixed-use buildings. Clients in cities including Atascadero, Templeton, Morro Bay, and Arroyo Grande are served by the same owner-operated team. As a home inspector serving San Luis Obispo County, the business covers the full breadth of the region rather than limiting its reach to a single city. The 24-hour report turnaround applies countywide, which matters in markets where buyers and sellers are working against contract deadlines. A buyer solar inspection is also available as a standalone service for homebuyers purchasing a property that already has panels installed. That inspection evaluates the existing system's condition, output performance, and equipment before the sale closes - giving buyers documented information rather than a seller's verbal assurances. Unbiased Solar Consulting Separate From Installation Sales The solar consulting side of 805 Inspectors and Consultants operates independently from the company's installation work. Homeowners or commercial property owners who are not yet ready to commit to a system can book a solar consulting session in San Luis Obispo County to get a property assessment and usage analysis without a sales pitch attached. That consulting function is designed to help clients understand what a system would realistically produce and cost before agreeing to any installation contract. For those who do proceed, solar panel installation in San Luis Obispo and throughout the county is available directly through the company. The current promotional window - 30% off any solar system through December 31, 2026 - applies to new installations booked within that period. Solar battery backup systems are also available, allowing homeowners to store energy for use during outages or peak-rate hours. Financing is offered for customers who prefer to spread the cost rather than pay upfront. Solar installation in Paso Robles and neighboring communities along the Central Coast typically draws interest from homeowners looking to offset utility costs, and the company's dual focus on inspections and solar reflects how often those conversations overlap during a real estate transaction. "We built this business so that a buyer or homeowner has one number to call whether they need an inspection, want to understand their solar options, or are ready to move forward with installation," said Tyler, owner of 805 Inspectors and Consultants. "The goal is straightforward information and a written report they can actually use." Coverage Across San Luis Obispo County As a solar installer serving the Central Coast, 805 Inspectors and Consultants reaches clients from Paso Robles south through Atascadero, Templeton, San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, and coastal communities including Morro Bay. The seven-day availability was introduced to accommodate buyers and sellers whose inspection windows fall on weekends, which is common in competitive real estate markets. The solar inspection in Arroyo Grande and other cities is performed by the same licensed inspector handling the property inspection, so clients working with existing solar systems during a home purchase can address both items in a single visit when possible. The company can be reached at (805) 286-7330 or through 805inspectors. The 30% solar discount is available on new systems booked through December 31, 2026. About 805 Inspectors and Consultants 805 Inspectors and Consultants is a locally owned home inspection and solar services company based in Paso Robles, California. The company holds California License #287096 and serves buyers, sellers, and light commercial clients throughout San Luis Obispo County. Services include buyer and seller home inspections, light commercial inspections, buyer solar inspections, unbiased solar consulting, and solar panel installation including battery backup systems. Inspection reports are delivered within 24 hours, and the company operates seven days a week. A 30% discount on new solar systems is available through December 31, 2026, with financing options offered. Learn more at 805 Inspectors and Consultants Media Contact:

Tyler Stefancich

+1-805-286-7330

News Source: Search Atlas

27.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

