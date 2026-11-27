MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) International President Alok Kumar said on Friday that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led Tamil Nadu government's decision to prevent lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp at the 'deepathoon' atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai district despite the Supreme Court's order, is a "deliberate insult" to Hindu sentiments.

This comes after the apex court issued contempt of court notices to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department and other senior state authorities over the alleged willful disobedience of its order permitting the lighting of the traditional lamp.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the VHP Chief said: "Despite the Supreme Court's order, preventing the lamp from being lit on that pillar is not merely an act of ignoring Hindu sentiments, it is an insult. This insult has been deliberate, and it could not have happened without the consent of the head of the government."

"Therefore, I hold the entire Tamil Nadu government responsible," Alok Kumar said while welcoming the apex court's decision.

He also added that he is "satisfied" that the Board of Trustees, which had passed a resolution refusing to comply with the Supreme Court's order, has been dissolved.

In a significant development, the apex court also directed the CRPF to take over security arrangements across the hill and ordered that the temple's Board of Trustees be suspended.

It further directed the authorities to ensure that the lamp is lit at the Deepathoon on Saturday.

Reacting to the Deepathon lighting row, the VHP Chief opined that all these developments make it clear that the Supreme Court "does not trust the state government and is taking concrete steps to ensure compliance with its order".

"If the order is not implemented, it would amount to an insult not only to the judiciary and its directives but also to Hindu sentiments and traditions that are protected by the Constitution. I am certain that the Hindu community in Tamil Nadu will not accept this and will respond appropriately, within constitutional and democratic limits. Such actions will force this (TVK) government to count its remaining days in office," he remarked.

Kumar also said that the controversy is an attempt to target Hindu faith and religious traditions.

He asserted that Hindus are demanding an existing right, a right guaranteed by the Constitution and affirmed by the courts.

"Therefore, no individual can arbitrarily claim that such a practice never existed and deny permission for it," he said.

According to Alok Kumar, the stance of Congress and the INDIA bloc on this issue reflect their approach toward Hindu religious sentiments.

"We have already seen statements by the son of the current Congress President, who is also a minister in Karnataka," the VHP Chief said, referring to remarks made by Priyank Kharge.

The Karnataka Minister had drawn flak by drawing a distinction between Hinduism and Hindutva while criticising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), adding that the RSS should not be seen as the sole protector of Hinduism and stating that "no Hindu has anything to learn from RSS".

The VHP Chief added, "We have heard calls for campaigns to eliminate Hindutva. We have seen repeated insults directed at Hindutva and baseless allegations against the RSS."

"We have witnessed continuous attempts to hurt Hindu sentiments and pampering of people from a particular religion," he said, claiming that it is one of the reasons why the INDIA bloc suffered defeats in Maharashtra and Bihar.

Kumar also said: "Hindu voters will continue to question them in future elections as well."